A pair of historic mainstays in Watertown’s downtown community — in terms of entertainment, banquets and hospitality — are poised to bounce back from crippling COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that threatened to put them out of business.
“Everyone thinks we’re closed,” Bob Stangler of Turner Hall, 301 S. Fourth St., said Monday as he chatted with hall colleagues Rich Doman and Auxiliary President Gail Hall in the facility’s large kitchen.
The three Turner Hall volunteers, in fact, have known each other since they went to high school together, graduating in Watertown High School’s Class of 1969.
“Yes, we are open again for events of any kind,” Doman said. “We never stopped serving the public, but with all the restrictions we stayed shut to keep people from getting sick.”
Contrary to the many rumors circulating, Turner Hall has been, and will be, open for business, subject to any restrictions caused by the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, Hall said. The size of future events, she added, will be in accordance with guidelines set by state and local authorities.
Turner Hall’s catering business, she said, has sustained the facility throughout the pandemic.
Since COVID-19 reared its ugly head, Turner and Plattdeutscher halls have been able to find small openings, here and there, to perform their usual functions ... well, almost.
Turner Hall has catered a few birthdays, funerals, the Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club Annual Auction and, of course, presented its fish fries, but as carryout-only events.
Plattdeutscher Hall, 115 S. Second St., has been hosting events — albeit in limited fashion — throughout the worst phases of the pandemic, but its leaders are looking forward to brighter days as vaccine percentages increase in the local population.
“We’ve never closed. We’ve been open this whole time for functions,” stated Ryan Livieri, a Plattdeutscher Board member. “We just followed the guidelines on percentages and capacity for the 333-person hall, and we’ve had disinfectant applied and the hall cleaned after every function. We are still renting the hall.”
Livieri said the number of events hosted at Plattdeutscher has been down by about 60% during COVID-19, but bookings are starting to increase.
“We are getting calls every day and doing bookings,” he said. “The last year has been terrible, and we are looking forward to better times.”
Events at Plattdeutscher Hall, which Livieri said has been in operation for around 100 years, have included political functions, wedding receptions, baptisms, holiday and birthday parties, funerals, baby showers.
“We’ve done it all over the years,” he remarked.
Plattdeutscher Hall is run by its 14 members, with a board of directors. The building is owned by one of the Plattdeutscher’s team. A person can become a member of the Plattdeutscher group simply by inquiring.
“We meet the person interested in joining, do a background check and it’s voted upon,” Livieri said, adding the group is rooted in community service.
Turner Hall has been a fixture in Watertown for 161 years and Doman has seen 51 of those anniversaries. He is a historian for the structure, having documented its background with late Watertown author/historian Bill Jannke in the book, “Watertown Turner Hall 150th Anniversary Celebration.”
Doman said Watertown’s Turner Hall, like others of its brand in Wisconsin, began as a tumbling organization and social scene for German immigrants that helped them maintain fitness and ties to their former cultures. He said there only are a few such halls left, mostly in southern Wisconsin.
The tumbling aspect of these buildings and organizations now is long gone, but the structures still exist. In Milwaukee, Turner Hall has been converted into a concert venue and no longer is operated by volunteers, as is Watertown’s.
The 100th anniversary of the 105th Cavalry is scheduled for Watertown’s Turner Hall one day in June, and more, small, community events are being entered into the hall’s calendar.
“People have already been inquiring about us catering graduations,” Hall said, adding the Turners’ board of directors is offering a $100 discount on events. New members also are welcome to join.
A carryout fish fry is set for May 7 and a carryout ham dinner will be served May 23. A dine-in “re-start country breakfast” is set for June 13.
“We hope the community will get us up and running again,” Doman said. “I’m so glad we are back to serve the community. I have many ties here with leaders and we appreciate them doing their events here.”
“This has been a great organization for many years and we look forward to keeping going,” Stangler added.
Like the Turners, Livieri seems to have one thing he wants to convey to the public.
“We are open for business,” he said.
