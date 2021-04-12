Jefferson and Dodge counties will join in the Statewide Tornado Drill Thursday as part of their participation in Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in the week ahead.
“We have provided information to the schools within Jefferson County to get them prepared for the drill,” Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Donna Haugom said. “I hope to have time on the radio to promote the drill and some of the activities people can do to prepare for tornadoes and severe weather. We will also provide the press release to employees of Jefferson County and share it on social media.”
Dodge County Emergency Management Director Amy Nehls also encouraged all of the schools and businesses within the county to participate in the annual tornado drill.
“The annual drill gives everyone an opportunity to practice what they should do and where they should go during an actual tornado warning,” Nehls said.
Gov. Tony Evers has declared this week Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.
ReadyWisconsin, the National Weather Service, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and the Wisconsin Emergency Alert System Committee encourage everyone in the state to participate in statewide tornado drills on April 15 and want families to be aware of what to do in the case of stormy weather.
“Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms are a frequent weather threat across the state each year, and it’s important that people know what to do when the skies darken and warnings are issued,” said Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “During the statewide tornado drill, we ask everyone to practice their plan by going to their emergency shelter location.”
Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes annually. During the 2020 season, the NWS confirmed 20 tornadoes touched down in the state. While spring and summer are the most active times of the year for tornadoes, they can happen in almost any month. February is the only month on record in which a tornado has not occurred in Wisconsin.
To stay safe from severe weather, ReadyWisconsin encourages people to create an emergency plan and practice it.
“Know where designated shelters are located at home, work and school, and be ready to go there when a tornado warning is issued,” a media release from ReadyWisconsin stated. “Have multiple ways to receive alerts about approaching severe weather. Outdoor warning sirens, a NOAA Weather Radio, local media, and smart phone apps are all important tools. Don’t rely on any single source for important life-saving alerts.”
On April 15, Wisconsin will conduct its annual tornado drill at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to pause what they are doing and practice going to their designated shelter location. If severe weather is expected anywhere in the state on April 15, the drill would be postponed to April 16.
Some communities might choose to test their outdoor warning sirens during the drill times.
However, it is expected many instead will rely on their regular testing schedules to ensure those devices are working properly.
In place of those alerts, the public can expect to see messages from ReadyWisconsin and its partners across social media at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. that encourage everyone to participate in the drill.
ReadyWisconsin also encourages people to add the drill times to their calendar to remind them to practice their plans on April 15.
Haugom also said individuals and families should have a plan and a disaster supply kit.
“Emergency response may not reach them for at least 72 hours,” she said. “That is 72 hours you will need to take care of yourself. Know where safe areas are, no matter where you are. People can go to Readywisconsin.wi.gov to get some great information on preparedness.
“There is also a lot of information for children to help them cope with an emergency or disaster,” Haugom added. “I guess one of my biggest messages is for people to have a NOAA weather radio. Please do not rely on the outdoor warning sirens if you are indoors. They are only meant to warn people who are outside to take cover.”
She said Jefferson County has a Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan that has been provided and exercised with first responders.
“We have information and processes on debris removal, damage assessments and family assistance centers,” Haugom said. “We work closely with the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross to help provide additional support to individuals affected by the emergency or disaster and the first responders who are responding.”
Each municipality, she said, has its own emergency management director that county officials and others work very closely with.
“They help prepare for an emergency or disaster in their own municipality,” Haugom said.
Nehls said Dodge County still will be sounding its tornado sirens during the drill.
