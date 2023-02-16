JEFFERSON — Jefferson County economic development leaders and local businesses are working to strengthen partnerships with state-level experts on workforce development.
As part of this effort, they are fostering as many youth apprenticeships as they can.
The governmental and business partnerships — and the apprenticeships — are all necessary due to the pending, massive workplace exodus of Baby Boomers as they retire.
Ideas on how to entice young labor into the workplace of today — and the future — dominated a State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development-hosted “Winning With Wisconsin Workforce — South Central” session Wednesday.
Baby Boomers are people born in the U.S. between the years 1946 to 1964, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.
About 50 people, including prominent state and local business leaders, gathered at the Jefferson County Workforce Development Center. A job fair followed the event.
Some of the challenges faced today have been decades in the making, according to Wisconsin Workforce Development Secretary Designee Amy Pechacek.
“These trends include the aging and retirement of Baby Boomers, as well as the gradual rise of employment barriers, including lack of access to affordable childcare, transportation, housing and broadband,” she said.
These challenges are not unique to Wisconsin, Pechacek said.
“While our labor force participation rate of 64.7% remains about 2.4 percentage points above the national average, states throughout the Midwest, the nation as a whole, Europe and even China, are being affected by the worker-quantity challenge,” she said. “What sets Wisconsin apart is our innovative approach to finding workforce solutions.”
Wisconsin officials are “laser-focused” on developing homegrown talent and on removing barriers so that everyone can reach their employment potential and the economy can thrive, Pechacek said.
“That’s why we are here today and why, throughout the year, we are collaborating with all 11 regional Workforce Development Boards to offer this ‘Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce’ series,” she said. “We want to showcase the strengths of our workforce, while highlighting the resources available to make our Wisconsin economy even more competitive.”
The Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship Program is one resource DWD officials said can help. Area businesses ranging from Opportunities Inc. and Nestle Purina Pet Care Co., to Jones Dairy Farm and Fischer Barton have used the program for job placement.
Each firm had a representative who spoke favorably about their firm’s experiences with youth apprenticeships.
The youth apprenticeship program is “an industry driven, highly successful and nationally recognized talent acquisition strategy” in which employers hire high school juniors and seniors for one- or two-year apprenticeships, according to a DWD press release.
The program aims to pair students with courses related to a profession they are interested in to enhance on-the-job learning, according to the release.
DWD representatives have learned that young workers are eager to learn and have an interest in their new jobs, they said. This means local businesses can begin developing their talent pipelines early.
The program also addresses future hiring needs in a cost-effective and timely manner; shapes the skills, expectations and habits of the future workforce; exposes youth to careers in specific industries and students enter industry more confident about their career decisions, DWD representatives said.
More than 75% of youth apprentices are offered employment by host-employers after the apprenticeship concludes, according to information from the DWD.
The DWD and its participating businesses and industry offer 11 career paths and occupational areas, ranging from agriculture and engineering, to transportation, distribution and logistics.
“Our business is seeing good things coming from the YA program,” said Jeff Reighter, environmental health and safety and training manager at Jones Dairy Farm.
The youth are treated with respect by veteran employees. They are often “taken under the wings” of long-tenured employees, who enjoy passing along their crafts and skills, Reighter said.
The program also offers prospective high school graduates a way around expensive student loan debt associated with attending a four-year university, panel members said.
“The YA program benefits our company and all companies who employ YA’s because it allows us to work with, and learn from, the employees of tomorrow so we can be prepared to work with them in the coming years,” said Jamie Eithun, organizational development manager with Mayville engineering company. “One important additional benefit is that the YA program is a great way for our company to get more involved with area schools and with our communities.”
“The youth apprenticeship program is a way for young people to ‘dip a toe in the pool’ to see if they like a certain job,” said Deb Reinbold, president and executive director of ThriveED and the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium.
For more information on youth apprenticeships, visit ya.wi.gov or contact the DWD’s youth apprenticeship staff at ya@dwd.wi.gov.
