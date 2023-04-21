The 50th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Students from Jefferson High School, Fort Atkinson High School, Palmyra-Eagle High School, Johnson Creek High School, Watertown High School, and Riverside Middle School will be participating in different competitions for the conference.
Senior Lilly Duddeck at Jefferson High School will be competing in Automotive Collision Repair at the competition.
The competition includes a series of workstations to assess skills in the following areas: metal straightening, welding, plastic repair and structural analysis. Contestants will demonstrate their ability to perform jobs and skills based on tasks, she said.
Duddeck currently works at an Automotive Collision and restoration shop.
“When I am at work I am learning more about the industry and how to do different tasks each week. My coworkers are always willing to answer my questions that I have when helping them or when I walk past and are curious about what they are doing,” she said.
Duddeck also is involved with the Auto Body class that the school's auto department offers.
“During this class we got to do body work in our school shop. We also would discuss why each step is important to do the repairs properly and learn how we can go about doing each step,” she said. “Our Autos teacher also went to school for auto body and mechanics prior to becoming a teacher. With this came field experience and knowledge that he could give us when we asked questions during a discussion or out in the shop.
SkillsUSA has influenced her life in many ways, she said.
“This organization I learned about during my freshman year of highschool at the club assembly, I thought it was interesting and decided to give this club a try. I soon would fall fond of this organization tremendously and I would never really want to let go of it,” Duddeck said.
“Competing in welded sculpture I have made an idea come to a reality and show others how I made it and my thoughts about the sculpture. The feedback that I have received from several competitions and events has motivated me to keep going with competing and following my passions, she continued”
SkillsUSA is more than just Tech Ed related things she says.
“It has many other career related events and leadership development. SkillsUSA gives you an opportunity to explore parts of careers that you may be interested in pursuing in the future and like any extra curricular if you put the time and effort into your contest the results may shock you and learn more about leadership and career related skills,” Duddeck said.
After High School she will be attending Advanced Welding Institute in Eagle River in the spring of 2024, she will be involved with the Structural and Pipe welding program.
Easton Chipman is a sophomore at Jefferson High School, he is participating in the carpentry competition.
For carpentry, Chipman will be building a mystery structure from wood and whatever else the objective requires me to do.
To practice for the competition he is practicing with tools, reading books, and talking to people in the carpentry field.
“I have learned to go out and try my best. It doesn't matter if you win or lose if you learn how to get better,” he said.
After school he hopes to attend WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming, or Universal Technical Institute (UTI) to be a race car mechanic.
Thomas Plotz is a sophomore at Palmyra-Eagle High School, he will be participating in the Woodworking Display competition.
Through SkillsUSA he has learned patience and perseverance.
After school Plotz is planning to attend a tech school and work in the trades.
Palmyra-Eagle High school senior Leila Rutkowski will be participating in Technical Math and Drone competitions.
In preparation for the competition she is practicing flying with her partner and is learning how to solve real life problems in math class.
Through SkillsUSA she has learned how to fly/program a drone and to use an arduino program.
She plans to go into engineering, and she has been accepted into the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Henry Kau is a sophomore at Palmyra-Eagle High School who will be competing in the Drones competition as well.
At the competition he has to build a drone and fly it through an obstacle course to complete a task.
Kau describes SkillsUSA as a competition of life skills and professions. He is exploring opportunities for life after school and is keeping his options open.
Fort Atkinson High School sophomore Todd Maleves will be participating in the welding competition.
He is welding at least once a week to refresh and maintain his skill for the conference.
“I have learned self-confidence by doing something that I love to do,” he said.
Maleves plans to join a union and work as a carpenter, but he also plans to go to a four-year school to get an architecture degree.
Fort Atkinson High School senior Bryanna Duddeck will be participating in the Architectural Drafting competition.
On the first day of the SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Conference she will take a written test on the basics of architecture. On the second day, she will be given a design and must do a hand sketch and make drawings on the computer within a set amount of time.
“I have learned leadership and organizational skills, along with how crucial it is to make workforce connections early in my academic career,” she said.
He plans to attend Waukesha County Technical College and pursue a dual degree in architectural drafting and interior design.
Jefferson High School senior Brian Siegler will be participanting in the Power Equipment Technology competition.
"I have obviously learned a lot of skills specific to my competition, such as engine maintenance/theory, safety standards, proper tool usage, etc. In addition to this, I have gained valuable industry connections with the various organizations present at the state and national SkillsUSA competitions," he said. "Most importantly, I have learned the importance of hard work and interpersonal skills, whether being applied to the workforce or to higher education."
Siegler will be attending the University of Colorado Boulder and studying Aerospace Engineering.
The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, with competition set up and event briefings held throughout the day. The State Championships will commence Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.
All contests are conducted under the direction of industry experts, trade associations, and labor organizations, testing competencies that are set to industry standards.
The Closing Ceremony, including presentation of awards, will start at 6:30 p.m. The first-place winners will go on to compete in the National SkillsUSA Championships, June 19-23 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The public is encouraged to attend, with a $10 entry fee charged for the opening and closing ceremonies, while admission to the SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Championships is free.
The Opening and Awards ceremonies will take place in the Alliant Energy Center’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum while the competitions will be held in the Exhibition Hall as well as at MATC.
For more information on the SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference, visit its website or call 608-261-6334.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.