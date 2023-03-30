MADISON, WI — The 50th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference will be held in Madison, Wis. on Tues., April 25 — Wed., April 26, 2023. Competitions will take place at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, and Madison Area Technical College (MATC), 1701 Wright St.
The Opening and Awards ceremonies will take place in the Alliant Energy Center’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum while the competitions will be held in the Exhibition Hall as well as at MATC.
Students from the following local schools will paricipate: Fort Atkinson High School, Jefferson High School, Johnson Creek High School, Palmyra-Eagle High School and Watertown High School.
The 2023 conference will feature more than 1,800 middle, high school and college students, over 200 teachers, and more than 300 industry volunteers working in more than 80 competitions.
The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 25, with competition set up and event briefings held throughout the day. The State Championships will commence April 26 at 7:30 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. All contests are conducted under the direction of industry experts, trade associations, and labor organizations, testing competencies that are set to industry standards.
The Closing Ceremony, including presentation of awards, will start at 6:30 p.m. The first-place winners will go on to compete in the National SkillsUSA Championships, June 19-23 in Atlanta, Ga.
The public is encouraged to attend, with a $10 entry fee charged for the opening and closing ceremonies, while admission to the SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Championships is free.
Due to inclement weather, the SkillsUSA Wisconsin Culinary Arts Competition was rescheduled for Friday, April 14, at Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) 8:15 a.m. — 2 p.m. The rescheduled contest will include contestants’ ability to create and prepare two plates each of a three-course meal that includes a salad, soup, and entrée. All components will be prepared from scratch with contestants beginning with fabricating a chicken. Culinary Arts Competition winners will be announced at the State Leadership and Skills Conference at Closing Ceremonies the evening of April 26.
Founded in 1973, SkillsUSA Wisconsin, with more than 2,500 members in over 180 chapters, is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives working together to ensure America has the skilled work force needed to stay competitive. The diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trades, technical, and skilled service occupations, the majority science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
More than 200 corporations, trade associations, businesses, and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA Wisconsin. Programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials.
Helping each student excel and a solution to shrinking the skills gap, SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.
SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens. SkillsUSA improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of framework skills that include personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics. The SkillsUSA mission is built upon — and its success depends on — the commitment of members and partners to the following values: integrity, respect, responsibility, citizenship, and service.
