MADISON, WI — The 50th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference will be held in Madison, Wis. on Tues., April 25 — Wed., April 26, 2023. Competitions will take place at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, and Madison Area Technical College (MATC), 1701 Wright St.

The Opening and Awards ceremonies will take place in the Alliant Energy Center’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum while the competitions will be held in the Exhibition Hall as well as at MATC.

