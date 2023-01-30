D. Lucas
Sixteen-year-old Daiqwaun Lucas, shown with his attorneys Friday looking back at his family, was bound over for trial in Jefferson County Circuit Court for the alleged killing of an acquaintance at a party last summer on the banks of Lake Koshkonong.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — Sixteen-year-old Daiqwaun Lucas was bound over for trial in Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday for the alleged killing of an acquaintance at a party last summer on the banks of Lake Koshkonong.

Jefferson County Judge William Hue made the determination after hearing a 911 call and brief testimony from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Det. Don Petig.

