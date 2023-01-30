Sixteen-year-old Daiqwaun Lucas, shown with his attorneys Friday looking back at his family, was bound over for trial in Jefferson County Circuit Court for the alleged killing of an acquaintance at a party last summer on the banks of Lake Koshkonong.
JEFFERSON — Sixteen-year-old Daiqwaun Lucas was bound over for trial in Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday for the alleged killing of an acquaintance at a party last summer on the banks of Lake Koshkonong.
Jefferson County Judge William Hue made the determination after hearing a 911 call and brief testimony from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Det. Don Petig.
Hue called the matter, “a very important case,” after he heard the 911 call’s recording and Petig recount what is alleged to have happened on the evening of Aug. 9, 2022 at an Airbnb in the Town of Sumner.
It was at that party that Lucas is believed by prosecutors to have shot Nicolette Satterfield to death as the two were playing hide and seek inside the Airbnb.
Lucas underwent three separate studies of his mental condition that indicated he is mentally competent to stand trial and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. He was waived into adult court.
A criminal complaint states that Lucas shot Satterfield inside a rented vacation home on the shore of Lake Koshkonong. The home is on Lake Drive in the Town of Sumner on the Jefferson/Dane County line near Busseyville.
The complaint says Lucas shot Satterfield twice in the back of the head, killing her at the home as he and a group of friends and family were commemorating the birthday of a family member who was deceased.
The complaint does not list a motive for the killing.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lucas without incident as he walked away from the crime scene.
Lucas sat in silence during Friday’s preliminary hearing, flanked by his two attorneys.
He listened as Petig underwent examination from Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall, then cross examination from the defense.
Petig said he interviewed Lucas shortly after he was arrested and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the accused teen shot two rounds into Satterfield’s head. Petig said the sheriff’s department has been unable to find the murder weapon.
An evidentiary hearing will be scheduled to determine whether the case will remain in adult court or be referred to juvenile court. That hearing is set for April 4 at 9:30 a.m.
