JEFFERSON — Local residents can boost the spirits of their friends and relatives while boosting the local economy when they shop a “Made in Jefferson County” pop-up shop opening this weekend.
Run by Theresa Miller, the pop-up shop will feature a variety of locally made items from area crafters and vendors.
The store will be open for holiday pop-up hours only, from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19. It’s located in a traditional storefront at 127 N. Main St. in downtown Jefferson, next to Playa Vallarta.
Shoppers are asked to safely mask up and socially distance while they peruse the locally made items.
The idea for the pop-up store came about when owner Theresa Miller found herself without a tenant at the beginning of November.
Thinking outside the box, she decided to host a “Made in Jefferson County” pop-up shop event for the holidays.
“My goal is to bring people downtown to support our local businesses, while encouraging ‘maker’ entrepreneurs during the holiday season,” Miller said.
While boosting local crafters and makers, the event also will serve to market the location to potential long-term tenants.
Miller has teamed up with the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce to navigate the process of hosting the weekend shopping events.
“I had heard of the concept of pop-up shops in empty downtown storefronts in other communities across the U.S. and had always wanted to see that happen here in Jefferson,” said Jen Pinnow, executive director of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.
“I couldn’t help but grin from ear-to-ear when Theresa shared her idea with me,” Pinnow said. “It’s exciting to try new things and forge new partnerships in the face of uncertainty.”
The featured “makers” include the following:
Oaks and Cotton, run by Samantha Verreault of Fort Atkinson, offering carefully curated vintage, thrifted & upcycled fashion and decor with a personalized touch, including wreaths, leather accessories and more.
Operation Wood of Rome (Wis.), is run by Breanna Taylor and features reclaimed wood home decor and custom woodworking.
Homemade by Hamby, a mother-daughter business run by Doris Hamby and Meghan Rehberger of Fort Atkinson, creates vintage and upcycled crafts.
“We’ve always loved making homemade gifts and we’ve found that transforming something old or vintage into something new presents an exciting challenge,” the mother-daughter duo said. “HomemadeByHamby strives for new and exciting ideas with an interesting twist, while making as little waste as possible.
Janet Nelson Art of Cambridge features oil paintings.
Another of the featured businesses is “Ready? Set, Sell: Designing all the Stages of Your Life” run by Laura Baker of Jefferson.
“Ready, Set, Sell,” is a business designed to assist homeowners and businesses appeal to the market.
Little Mrs. Crafty Pants, owned by Debby Pasewald, is sharing a space with her sister Laura Baker of Jefferson. The business features homemade items from signs to soaps.
Pasewald has committed to contribute 2% of her yearly earnings toward PAVE (People Against a Violent Environment) to fight domestic violence.
Pasewald said she’s been there and wants to pay it forward.
It’s also possible to duplicate the “Made in Jefferson County” Christmas pop-up shop atmosphere safely online by visiting https://wp.me/P5ogDW-22x.
For further information, people should contact Theresa Miller at (414) 940-3136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.