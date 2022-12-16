JEFFERSON—In her 30 years with the agency, Jefferson County Human Services Department Director Kathi Cauley has become an expert in how to deal with the constantly changing social ills of local society.
Cauley knows all too well they are many and diverse.
Cauley is retiring and the department’s current deputy director, Brent Ruehlow, will become her permanent replacement in January of 2023.
“I came to Jefferson County Human Services in September of 1992 after being an administrator of a residential treatment facility. I never wanted to be an administrator again,” Cauley said this week as she cleaned out her office at the county’s human services department on Jefferson’s southwest side.
Cauley started at human services as a psychotherapist in the outpatient mental health clinic.
“I also did some court work in the child welfare area,” she said. “I then became the supervisor of the community support Program in 1998. I loved the team and the people we worked with. They were and are some of the best people I have ever met in my life.”
She then became the behavioral health division manager and director in 2009.
Cauley began learning the profession of healing the social ills of society at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“I was originally in the Target MD program, where you are accepted into medical school while doing your undergraduate work,” she said. “I realized this was not for me and switched to psychology. My bachelor of science is in psychology, and I have a master’s in educational psychology, with the emphasis on counseling.”
Cauley lives in county, plans to stayCauley has made her home in rural Jefferson County in an old house on a farm with room to roam around.
“I love it,” she said. “I have been fortunate to see many beautiful places, but I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”
Cauley has faced some huge challenges in her career in helping the public with a diverse array of problems.
“We are facing an opioid epidemic, shortage of housing and transportation options, more people with mental health and substance use issues, more children with mental health issues, children impacted by abuse and neglect, more people over the age of 60, not enough people for all the employment opportunities, lack of high quality and affordable day care, and the need for implementing more regional programs,” she said. “The challenges over the last 30 years have been many and some have been mighty. Human beings, though, are very resilient and so, collectively, we have persevered.”
Jefferson County is “a beautiful mix of urban and rural between two big urban areas,” Cauley added.
County has unique challenges“But we face unique challenges as a result,” she said.
Cauley oversaw the response to the COVID-19 pandemic..
“The pandemic disrupted everything—school, jobs, relationships and every routine we all have,” she said. “The healthy structure for daily life that each of us had changed, or ended. Perhaps we are all more stressed. Certainly anxiety, depression and substance use issues escalated. While we have recovered in many ways, many projects and initiatives need to be rebuilt.”
The county is seeing more people with mental health and substance use issues, Cauley said.
“Part of that is due to the opioid epidemic and the way we use alcohol here in Wisconsin. Part is due to ramifications of the pandemic,” she said.
Society has changed over the decades of her tenure to the point where human services’ social workers know that at least one in five adults have mental health issues; one in 20 adults probably have a severe and persistent mental illness; one in 10 people have an alcohol use disorder and one in 10 have a substance use disorder. Eight Jefferson County residentsdied by suicide in 2021. The county also deals with the vast impact suicide has on the family, friends and co-workers of the deceased.
“Lastly, and we know this number is rising, because one in six youth have mental health issues,” she said. “So, long story short, the prevalent data starts to catch up to all of us. In some fashion, each of us is impacted by the growing number of mental health and substance use issues. We all have friends and family dealing with these issues. Many of us have faced our own challenges, with depression, anxiety, or over imbibing.”
Stigma of mental illness must be liftedThe county has come a long way, but has a long way to go on removing stigma associated with mental health and substance use struggles, Cauley said.
“It’s okay to be honest,” she said. “It’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay to say you’re stuck, or that you’re haunted or that you can’t begin to let go.You are not alone.”
Ruehlow will face many challenges, Cauley said.
“I think the number one challenge will involve having a capable and committed workforce,” she said. “Public service work needs to be seen as valuable and rewarding. Our mission, in the simplest of terms, is for all people in our county to have a meaningful quality of life. Being part of making that happen is incredibly rewarding and fulfilling.”
Improvements could be madeThe county could be doing some things better in terms of its human services programs, according to the retiring chief.
“We need sober living options,” she said. “We are going to have to develop more supportive housing options. We are going to have to adjust, adapt and create more programs for people over the age of 60. We have expanded our transportation program and there is still more to do. We are going to have to find new and nimble answers to the workforce issues. We need to do more outreach and engagement with our Latino neighbors. We need more mental health services for children across the county. We need more early intervention programs.”
Three decades is a long time to spend with one agency. The biggest change in that time has been the opioid epidemic, Cauley said.
“People who never would have believed they needed assistance from the public system entered our services,” she said. “We worked with children and families who were devastated by the impact of loved ones’ addictions. We had to build new services and options as a result.”
Age and demographics shiftThere have been changes in the population of people who reside here over the years, Cauley said. The age 65-plus group was the fastest growing between 2010 and 2021, with its population increasing 39.8%.
This led the county to build the Adult Disability Resource Center, expanded caregiver programs and the transportation program.
“There is more to do,” she said.
The share of the population that is Hispanic/Latino grew the most, increasing from 6.7% to 7.8%.
“We need to reach out more and welcome our neighbors,” she said.
Local programs are often needed more when the county is impacted by national events, such as recessions, Cauley said.”We need to ramp up services at those times,” she said.
County has workforce issuesCauley has developed anticipation that can only come from experience. She said the issue that should be of greatest concern to the county’s human services team moving forward is finding and supporting the workforce.
“The second biggest concern is meeting all our statutory mandates while remaining responsive to current needs and trends,” she said.
Human services personnel have overcome adversity and triumphed, Cauley said..
“The biggest success that I have been so privileged to be a part of is team members, county leadership and the county board working together for the greater good,” she said. ”We have a special ‘can-do’ and compassionate culture at the department. It takes all of us working together and with a positive mindset to make that happen. This speaks to the quality and character of all our team members and their steadfast dedication to our mission.”
Another big success has been using what she called the “science”—proven protocols, and techniques—to deliver services across the department’s programs, she said.
“This has led to the highest possible standard of care for the people we serve,” she said.
Retirement plans“I am going to take some time to relax,” she said. “I plan to go cross country skiing as much as I can. I have lots of places I want to travel to and lots of things I would like to learn. In a few months I will do some part time work.”
Cauley said she would miss much about the job.
“I will miss the people we serve,” she said. “To this day, after 30 years, it is still fun, exciting and rewarding to do this work. I get to be part of peoples’ growth. I get to assist in finding solutions and build better paths. I am so very fortunate to be part of our mission each day and help each person have a chance at a better way.”
