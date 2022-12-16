Kathi retires
Retiring director, Kathi Cauley, is shown at a Jefferson County Human Services Department conference room table this week.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON—In her 30 years with the agency, Jefferson County Human Services Department Director Kathi Cauley has become an expert in how to deal with the constantly changing social ills of local society.

Cauley knows all too well they are many and diverse.

