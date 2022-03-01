WATERTOWN — Maranatha Baptist University announces the launch of a new inspirational podcast, titled On Mission.
Produced by the university’s communications department, the episodes will feature CEO Matt Davis and Director of Communications, Jonathan Sheeley, in interview-style conversations with Christian individuals who exhibit passion for life in their career fields and personal lives.
“Our new podcast aligns perfectly with Maranatha’s institutional mission ‘to develop leaders for ministry in the local church and the world To the Praise of His Glory,’” said podcast host Dr. Matt Davis. “In today’s world, Christians must understand their purpose and gain a clearer vision of how their lives can make a difference. Every episode of this new podcast gives listeners insights about how they can do that — and how they can glorify God intentionally every day wherever they are.”
The podcast’s interview format is engaging — letting people from all walks of life tell their extraordinary stories. Co-host Jonathan Sheeley explained that successes and failures are both included as the interviewees share their vocational, cultural and personal journeys.
And listeners will sense immediately that the focus is encouragement.
“We want to be a blessing to those who hear the unique experiences of the guests we interview,” Dr. Davis stated. “The purpose is to help people realize that they’re not alone in trying to discern the mission God has for them, and to give listeners examples of how to engage their communities with more confidence.”
On Mission is scheduled to launch on March 1. The podcast will be available via all primary podcast apps.
