Mark Gruen

Mark Gruen

 Contributed

Well — I still believe that spring is right around the corner, despite the snow flurries we had on May 1…. Yikes. Hang in there.

The month of May is by far the busiest month every year in our school systems. I am going to put a few reminders into this blurb, but by no means do I mean for this to include everything. If you are able to join us, please do, there are all sorts of opportunities to get involved.

Tags

Load comments