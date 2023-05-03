Well — I still believe that spring is right around the corner, despite the snow flurries we had on May 1…. Yikes. Hang in there.
The month of May is by far the busiest month every year in our school systems. I am going to put a few reminders into this blurb, but by no means do I mean for this to include everything. If you are able to join us, please do, there are all sorts of opportunities to get involved.
May 6 — Prom– 7 p.m. — Grand March — 8:30 p.m.
May 11 — Home Soccer, Baseball and Softball — Great night to be a fan!
May 12 — Early Release — Buses will pull out at approximately 12:30 p.m.
May 15 — HS Band and Choir concert — 7 p.m.
May 22 — Track Regionals at JC — 4 p.m.
May 23 — MS Band and Choir concert — 7 p.m.
May 29 — Memorial Day — No School
May 31 — Senior Award Banquet — 1:30 p.m.
June 1 — Elementary Track and Field Day
June 7 — 8th Grade Promotion — 8 a.m.
June 11 — Graduation — 2 p.m.
Summer school will be June 19 — 22, June 26 — 29, July 10 -13, and July 17 — 20.
Reminder that we will be releasing the students early on Friday, May 12. Thank you for supporting our staff member appreciation celebration. I hope that you are also able to spend some quality time with your son/daughter that afternoon. I also want to thank our local businesses that made donations toward the cause. I continue to be amazed by our partnerships with local businesses. I hope to strengthen these relationships in the future as we continue to give our students more and more opportunities for success. Thank you!
I would also like to thank the many, many welcoming parents, community members, students and staff who have made my first year at Johnson Creek remarkable and memorable. I have been truly blessed to be chosen to join such a strong, student committed team. I am already looking forward to next year.
I am scheduling our last lunch with the Superintendent of the year on Tuesday, May 9th — 11:30 — 12:30. It is very simple — bring in your lunch to dine with me and discuss whatever topic you choose, such as budgeting, scheduling, staffing, or even politics. I would appreciate it if you called to let me know you were coming so we can plan for the appropriate space. I am also willing to come to you with information. Please give me a call and let me know where you would like to meet, when you would like me to attend, what to prepare for, and I will be there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.