I know it is a little late, but the month of January just flew by. Things are going great in the Johnson Creek School district. Our elementary students have celebrated day 100 and have kicked off the Heart Challenge. I have been in and out of classrooms this month and I can attest to a LOT of great things going on. I am very proud of the work our staff preforms daily — and equally proud of how hard our students are working. I have also been very impressed by our student’s behavior toward each other. I see kindness and genuine concern for each other on a daily basis!
I would like to take this opportunity to invite you in to enjoy our student’s activities and performances. The girl’s and boy’s basketball and wrestling seasons are winding down. Many of our wrestlers could finished by the time you read this article. Wrestling regionals are on Saturday, Feb. 11, and you must be in the top 4 wrestlers to advance to the sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 18. The girl’s and boy’s basketball seasons come to a head with regional and sectional play over the course of the rest of this month and into March. Please think about joining us for an event or two to support our hard-working students.
Also, in February, we have a couple of concerts. The middle school band and choir concert is Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., while the high school band and choir concerts is Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Mark your calendar for the musical which will be performed March 24, 25, + 26. For the elementary we have Literacy Night on Feb. 23 from 5:30 — 7:30 and then PTC on March 2 from 3:30 — 7. Again — think about joining us to support our students.
My last invitation is an invite to our Fitness Center. If you have a new year’s resolution like me, “to get active”, we have the spot for you. Our Fitness Center is open M-F from 5:30 — 7:30 a.m. and M-Th from 5-8 p.m. There is no cost to you as a Johnson Creek resident. Come on in!
Lastly, I would like to once again invite you to join me for lunch. I have reserved Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 11:30 — 12:30. It is very simple — join me for lunch to discuss whatever topic you choose, such as budgeting, scheduling, staffing, or even politics. I would appreciate it if you called to let me know you were coming so we can plan for the appropriate space. I am also willing to come to you with information. Please give me a call and let me know where you would like to meet, when you would like me to attend, and what to prepare for and I will be there.
