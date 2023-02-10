Mark Gruen

Superintendent of Johnson Creek School District Mark Gruen

 Contributed

Happy New Year,

I know it is a little late, but the month of January just flew by. Things are going great in the Johnson Creek School district. Our elementary students have celebrated day 100 and have kicked off the Heart Challenge. I have been in and out of classrooms this month and I can attest to a LOT of great things going on. I am very proud of the work our staff preforms daily — and equally proud of how hard our students are working. I have also been very impressed by our student’s behavior toward each other. I see kindness and genuine concern for each other on a daily basis!

