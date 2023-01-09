Marriage license Marriage license applied for December Jan 9, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following have made application for marriage licenses in the month of December with Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw.Rene Armenta Perez to Jessica Patricia Valle Gonzalez, both of Waterloo.Scott Daniel Bankert to Michelle Marie Sukow, both of Concord.Nieam Alexander Cunningham to Anrea Marie Burns, both of Whitewater.Robert Alan Dehnert to Stephanie Anne Rohr, both of Jefferson.Lance Scott Ehlers to Megan Sue Caudill, both of Watertown.Richard Martin Halvorson of Cold Spring to Candace Ann Jacobs of Olympia.Josef Zigmond Locke Klein to Anhelina Damirchan, both of Helenville.Jose Luis Medina Angeles to Milgar Zugey Berrelleza Ruiz, both of Watertown.Jesus Enrique Nunez Velsaquez to Angly Yuneth Diaz Jimenez, both of Watertown.Benjamin Jospeh Otto of Farmington to Arianna Noelle Buckner of Marietta.Evert Antonio Ponce Arroliga to Melida Geysel Siles Gradys, both of Whitewater.Christopher Alan Schmidt to Ashley May Beal, both of Watertown.Scott Sean Stanford to Amanda Lynn Sell, both of Watertown.Joshua Edward Wasser to Jennifer Brianna Evans, both of Fort Atkinson.Trayven Jo Weller to Ashley Renee Heald, both of Jefferson.Joey Steven Woods to Gretchen Ann Wegner, both of Jefferson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Watertown Alexander Lane George Kay Basler James Drljaca Following Marriage License Shaun Clark Edwards Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
