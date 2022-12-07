Marriage license Marriage license Dec 7, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following have made application for marriage licenses with Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw.Robert Douglas Butzen to Kaye Louise Busateri, both of Fort Atkinson.James Roland Carothers to Deanna Lynn Haugen, both of Fort Atkinson.Peter Joseph Galioto of Watertown to Ashley Marie Franklin of Sturgeon Bay.Martin Gomez Delgado to Marisol Onofre Soberano, both of Waterloo.Dwayne Ray Jones to Brandi Mar Leetzow, both of Koshkonong.Jamie Lee Le Fave to Lindsey Marie Gaertig, both of Jefferson.David Charles Lemke of Emery to Yvonne Ruth Duesterhoeft of Helenville.Jeremiah Daniel Pleester of Fort Atkinson to Anne Elizabeth Loof of Lake Mills.Samuel Nathan Punzel to Abigail Rose Shetter, both of Watertown.Brandon Thomas Summerbell to Sarah Mae Jagler, both of Watertown.Thomas Stephen Torre to Debra Kay Pressley, both of Fort Atkinson.Dane Parker Wollin yo Raisa Rocio Torres Aquije, both of Lake Mills. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Watertown Alexander Lane George Kay Basler James Drljaca Following Marriage License Shaun Clark Edwards Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
