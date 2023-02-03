Marriage license Marriage license Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following have made application for marriage licenses with Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw in the month of January.Santos Alberto Castro to Blanca Azucena Chacon Manzanares, both of Whitewater.David Robert Gier, of Delafield, to Kristine Ann Lumby, of Watertown.Kirk Steven Gjermo to Laura Michelle Schmidt, both of Watertown.Steven Thomas Groninger to Cheyenne Penny Daye, both of Watertown.Taylor Donald Kottwitz to Rebecca Lynn Gentil, both of Watertown.Andrew Jacob Loppnow, of Oceanside, to Velouria Michelle Lee, of Watertown.Bret Ryan Ludeman to Whitney Inez Chapman, both of Marshall.Jeffrey James Lynch to Jaclyn Marcella Kessenich-Johnson, both of Waterloo.Michael Stacy Mayhew to Alee Wynne Gerke, both of Jefferson.Mical Aaron Mcnutt, of Ixonia, to Connie Rae Killough, of Watertown.Noah Thomas Schmitz to Cassidy Louise Scheppa, both of Edgerton.Jacobo Vera Torales to Florence Amellia Schultz, both of Lake Mills.Aaron Mark Vial, of Waterloo, to Kelly Marie Yelk, of Marshall.Michael Lee Winkelman to Brittany Lynn Robbins, both of Fort Atkinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Watertown Alexander Lane George Kay Basler James Drljaca Following Marriage License Shaun Clark Edwards Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.