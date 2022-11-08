The following have made application for marriage licenses with Jefferson County Clerk Kay Basler.
Philip Carl Bocher to Valerie Jean Freres, both of Spokane.
Michael Robert Brinkmann to Courtney Rose Schneider, both of Sullivan.
Alexander James Drljaca of Sussex to Jaqueling Nayeli Espinales Martinez of Watertown.
Shaun Clark Edwards of Fort Atkinson to Ellison Josalynn Thompson of Nashville.
Thomas Craig Edwards Jr. to Ashleigh Nichole Oman, both of Fort Atkinson.
Steven August Eisfeldt to Laurie Ann McFarland, both of Jefferson.
Kim John Erdmann of Ixonia to Joelle Marie Vlahakis of Sarasota.
Shaun William Freepartner to Heather Elizabeth Ninmer, both of Watertown.
Alexander Lane George to Brianne Nicole Fenton, both of Mishawaka.
Martin Gomez Delgado to Marisol Onofre Soberano, both of Waterloo.
Luis Demir Gonzalez Machuca to Marisela Selina Aguilera, both of Fort Atkinson.
Antione Devon Gray to Jerrica Moreno, both of Fort Atkinson.
James Alexander Griffith to Lauren Marie Rizzo, both of Waterloo.
Curtis Michael Haberman to Mackenna Marie Schwartz, both of Waterloo.
Adam Jonathan Hammerstad to Lissa Ann Wheeler, both of Hebron.
Jonah Steven Hesse to Carley Jane Doughty, both of Watertown.
Warren Franklin Huebner to Diane Marie Bartmann, both of Ixonia.
Paige Sosa Johnson to Baili Lynn Stewart, both of Fort Atkinson.
Emmett Martin Joseph to Alyssa Anne Lynne, both of Wichita.
Nathan Anthony Kannegiesser to Molly Kaye Schmidt, both of Jefferson.
Gary Allan Kapsos to Ngoc Thi Phan, both of Milwaukee.
Ryan Carl Koehler of Fort Atkinson to Megan Ann Vogel of Jefferson.
Nathan Lee Larson to Alexis Jade Mach, both of Watertown.
Nathaniel Ryan Loveland to Tasha Lee Kluewer, both of Jefferson.
Mauricio Miguel Martinez to Marisol Sanchez Hernandez, both of Jefferson.
Nicholas Lloyd Moore to Sarah Christine Lance, both of Koshkonong.
Adam Joseph Neuenschwander to Dereck Scott Martin, both of Fort Atkinson.
Jacob Leonard Oswald to Emily Lynn Mcallister, both of Jefferson.
Samuel Jason Parker to Grace Miranda Heiman, both of Sheridan.
Adolfo Pineda Pineda to Jennifer Esquivel-Sanchez, both of Watertown.
Sloan Eileen Potter to Kendra Lee Christine Greenheck, both of Waterloo.
Micheal Eugene Primakow to Brittani Patricia New, both of Oakland.
Grant Robert Rice to Paige Lauren Schmutzler, both of Milford.
Kyle Paul Ritchey to Samantha Rae Boyles, both of Ixonia.
Gabriel Rivera Bravo of Manitowoc to Hannah Susan Bottlemy of Watertown.
Manuel De Jesus Rojas to Katie Lynn Chapman, both of Watertown.
Sergio Sampayo Vega to Anahi Diaz De Jesus, both of Fort Atkinson.
Cody Christian Schultz to Taylor Diane Freund, both of Concord.
Coleton Richard Silha to Julianna Nicole Barlow, both of Watertown.
Allen Robert Spoehr to Tammy Maria Stendel, both of Jefferson.
Philip John Stalewski to Lindsay Marie Olig, both of Lake Mills.
Thomas Stephen Torre to Debra Kay Pressley, both of Fort Atkinson.
