Fair of fame
Buy Now

Jefferson County Fair Park inducted the first-ever honorees to its new Jefferson County Fair Hall of Fame earlier this summer. From left are inductees John Laatsch, Gary Skalitzky, Bill Stade, Janet Werner, and Howard Wiedenhoeft, who were honored for their many years of dedication and their individual contributions to the local fair. Photo taken by Pam Chickering Wilson.

 Contributed

JEFFERSON – In this year's inaugural Jefferson County Fair Hall of Fame, county officials honored five individuals who have dedicated a combined total of more than 284 years of service and involvement to enrich and improve the local fair.

Inaugural inductees to the brand-new Hall of Fame include John Laatsch of Jefferson, Gary Skalitzky of Waterloo, Janet Werner of Jefferson, Bill Stade of Jefferson, and Howard Wiedenhoeft of Watertown.

Load comments