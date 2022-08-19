JEFFERSON – In this year's inaugural Jefferson County Fair Hall of Fame, county officials honored five individuals who have dedicated a combined total of more than 284 years of service and involvement to enrich and improve the local fair.
Inaugural inductees to the brand-new Hall of Fame include John Laatsch of Jefferson, Gary Skalitzky of Waterloo, Janet Werner of Jefferson, Bill Stade of Jefferson, and Howard Wiedenhoeft of Watertown.
John Laatsch
Laatsch, a 1961 graduate of Jefferson High School, who later worked as an engineering test technician for Astronautics Corp. of America through 2008, grew up on a farm just west of Jefferson County Fair Park.
He became familiar with the 4-H program early in life, through his parents' involvement.
Starting in 1975, Laatsch began entering the open class photography category at the fair. That marked the beginning of 44 Years of service and friendly competition.
Laatsch has never stopped taking pictures, and soon took over as the fair's open class photography superintendent, a position in which he served for four decades.
During that time, the fair saw the number of entries in the open class and junior class photography exhibits increase greatly.
Over the years, he has dedicated countless hours to overseeing the set-up, display, takedown and administration of the open class photography exhibits.
He has also served as the official photographer for the Jefferson County Fair for many years, taking the iconic images of Fairest of the Fair candidates, Meat Animal Sale honorees, tractor pull competitions, and more.
In addition, he continued to enter his photography in numerous categories, receiving “Best of Show” awards in various categories over the years.
John has been married to his wife Cheryl for 51 years.
Gary Skalitzky
Gary Skalitzky’s connection to the Jefferson County Fair started in a stroller in 1951 and he has not missed a single fair since then.
As a youth, he participated in the fair as a member of the South Side Eagles 4-H Club and the Waterloo High School FFA.
He showed Chester White Hogs at the Jefferson County Fair, at state shows in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana, and also competed in many breed shows all over the country.
Skalitzky has been a leader for the Jefferson County Fair, serving as the longtime Swine Superintendent and Chairman of the 4-H Meat Animal Project.
One of his lasting accomplishments was the construction of the Meat Animal Project building where auctions and special events continue to be held today, and where the inaugural honorees of the Jefferson County Fair Hall of Fame were sworn in.
Fair officials quoted Skalitzky as saying that throughout his involvement with the fair, “I have been fortunate enough to meet many people with the same attitude that I have of making the Jefferson County Fair great.”
Skalitzky and his wife of 49 years, Diann, along with their daughter Jodi and grandson Reid, have set up a memorial in honor of their son, brother, and uncle Scott Skalitzky, who died in 2018 of an aggressive form of cancer. Scott was very involved in the fair throughout his life. Before his untimely death, Scott studied ag mechanics, was involved in numerous sportsmen's groups, and worked as plant manager of Waste Management-Renewable Energies in Johnson Creek.
This memorial provides support to 4-H and FFA members in the local area who share Scott's interests and who can help carry on his legacy.
Bill Stade
Stade has given of his time for upwards of 50 years, serving as the auctioneer for the fair's meat animal sale.
Fair officials commended him for boosting and promoting the auction for generations.
Amy Listle, fair park director, said that Stade enjoyed watching his own children and grandchildren “learn by doing” through the fair, and saw generations of youngsters develop responsibility through this venue with the goal of becoming contributing citizens in their own communities.
Listle said that Stade valued the Meat Animal Project and the auction as active ways for the community's youth to improve their skills and develop a sense of perspective and gratitude, win or lose.
Today, Stade's family today works alongside of him, including his wife Marcia, and seven children: Bill Jr., Mike, Amy, Tom, Christy, Susan, and Peter, as well as 21 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Stade has always seen the county fair as a destination that brings together farmers and merchants from Jefferson County, strengthening community ties.
In addition to helping with the auction, Stade also played an important role with the Jefferson County agri-business community as it raised $100,000 to build the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center, now the pride of Fair Park.
Janet Werner
Werner has been coming to the Jefferson County Fair her entire life and saw the fair as one of the highlights of the year in terms of entertainment.
Her enthusiasm for the fair led her to volunteer as a bartender and later to take over coordinating all of the bartenders for the fair,
which she has done for more than 50 years.
She began this long stint of service through the Veterans of Foreign War, and later became fair bartending manager through the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. She continues her coordination efforts today, working primarily through the Jefferson Rotary Club.
Janet enjoys helping at the Jefferson County Fair and is also extremely active in other volunteer efforts through the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and other organizations.
She and her late husband Jim have two children, Debra and Michael, and two grandchildren, Alec and Cedric, along with many nieces and nephews.
Howard Wiedenhoeft
Wiedenhoeft got his start in the Jefferson County Fair as a junior exhibitor from 1957 through 1966. He returned to the fair in 1984, when his children Lisa, Laura, and Mike became exhibitors.
He served on the 4-H Meat Animal Project Committee from 1988 to 1995, served asbeef superintendent from 1996 through 2000, and as a member of the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, he served on the Fair Park Committee from 2000 through 2008, including six years chairing the committee.
He never missed a day of the Jefferson County Fair from 1984 through 2008.
As a member of the Fair Park Committee, he helped to oversee many positive changes, including the expansion of the Fair Park, the construction of buildings and various other improvements.
When the Jefferson County Fair celebrated 150 years in 2004, Wiedenhoeft researched the event's history, putting together an exhibit to commemorate the anniversary and showcase the fair's entire span.
Wiedenhoeft said he enjoys seeing people smile and have fun at the fair. He also enjoys seeing the learning young people do through their fair projects, along with all of the entertainment highlights of the fair such as the food, carnival, rides, music, and truck and tractor pulls.
Now retired as the CEO of the Forward Mutual Insurance Co., Wiedenhoeft enjoys coming to the fair with his wife Lois, their three children and five grandchildren. The youngest of these, Lilly and Elliot Small, are still exhibiting at the fair.
