PALMYRA — Memorial Day events are planned in the Village of Palmyra.
The Thomas Holcomb Post 304 of the American Legion announces that members will start at 9:15 a.m. with a short ceremony at Charles F. Deuel Park.
Afterward, Legionnaires will go to the Catholic Cemetery for another ceremony at 9:30 a.m.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the elementary school and end at Hillside Cemetery where the main ceremony will be held. Guest speaker this year will be Aviator Marine Colonel Robert Kuckuk. The ceremony will conclude around 10:45 a.m. Col, Kuckuk graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a BS in Industrial Education in 1986. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1987 and designated a Naval Aviator in 1990. Following AV-8B transition training, he reported to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA)-214 in MCAS Yuma in January 1991. During this tour he deployed twice to the Western Pacific.
In 1995, Captain Kuckuk reported to Marine Attack Training Squadron (VMAT)-203 for duty as a flight instructor. There he served as the Flight Officer, Pilot Training Officer and Operations Officer.
In 1998 Major Kuckuk was transferred to NAS Patuxent River, Maryland for duty with PMA-257 (the AV-8B Program Office) as the engine program manager.
