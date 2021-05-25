ROME — Monday, May 31, will be the 131st Town of Sullivan Memorial Day observance in Rome.
The observance will begin at 9 a.m. at the Community Center in Rome.
Master of Ceremonies will be Dan Hoffman. The address will be given by Retired Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate Kevin Lynch.
Lynch served in active duty on USS Myles C. Fox DD-829 from 1973-1977, responsible for the ship’s two twin 5”/38 gun mounts and small arms. In 1978, he served in Milwaukee Naval & Marine Corps Reserve Center as a recruiter for the Naval Reserve.
Lynch has 25 years of reserve duty during which he served in Operation Desert Storm in 1991 and Operation Enduring Freedom/Noble Eagle from 2001-02 where he was stationed at the Security Department, Naval Station, Rota, Spain, and also at the Naval Air station in Sigonella, Sicily.
Children entering the decorated bike contest must have their bikes at the Community Center by 8:30 a.m. for judging. Prizes will be awarded.
Following the service, there will be time for everyone to drive to the Hoffman Cemetery on Water Street where the American Legion will have their ceremony. There will not be a parade to the bridge and cemetery.
The Town of Sullivan Historical Society will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome Grade School Museum and at the former E.U.B. Church in Rome. The society continually is updating the displays in the four large schoolrooms filled with historical artifacts.
In addition to the open house, the Historical Society will have barbeques, hot dogs, and homemade pie and desserts for purchase at the Community Center until 1 p.m.
