ROME — Monday, May 30, will be the 132nd Town of Sullivan observance of Memorial Day in Rome.
The observance will begin at 9 a.m. at the community center in Rome.
Master of Ceremonies will be Dan Hoffman. This year the address will be given by Kit Amidzich, who was born and raised in Delafield.
At an early age Kit knew she would be joining the military since she comes from a military-driven family. Two months after the Twin Towers in New York City fell, she left for basic training.
Amidzich is part of the State of Wisconsin campaign called “I AM NOT INVISIBLE.” With other Wisconsin veterans across the state, she is helping show that women served too.
Children entering the decorated bike contest must have their bikes at the community center by 8:30 a.m. for judging. Prizes will be awarded.
The Jefferson Middle School Band will perform music for the march to the bridge and the Hoffman Cemetery on Water Street where the American Legion Post 513 will conduct the service to honor veterans of all wars.
Following the parade, free lemonade will be served at the fire house to all parade participants.
The Town of Sullivan Historical Society will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome Grade School Museum and at the former E.U.B. Church in Rome. Return to Rome and check out the four large schoolrooms filled with historical displays and artifacts.
In addition to the open house, the Historical Society will have barbecues, hot dogs, and homemade pie and desserts for purchase at the community center until 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.