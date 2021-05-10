In connection with May-Mental Health Month, mental health professionals such as those at Fort HealthCare are working to spread the word about the variety of resources that are available to people who are struggling with anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions.

The Fort Atkinson hospital’s website actually contains a whole section with mental health resources. Check out FortHealthCare.com/BehavioralHealth for links to local area mental health crisis resources, area mental health providers, Project Recovery, non-crisis support phone lines, Behavioral Health virtual services and support, mental health apps, resources on coping during COVID-19, virtual recovery resources, and recovery podcasts and blogs.

People also can can check out Mental Health America’s toolkit, available online at mhanational.org/get-involved/download-2021-mental-health-month-toolkit

The toolkit includes printable handouts on the following topics: Adapting after Trauma and Stress, Dealing with Anger and Frustration, Getting out of Thinking Traps, Processing Big Changes, Taking Time for Yourself, and Radical Acceptance.

In addition, for immediate help, people can call the Jefferson County Human Services Department at (920) 674-3105 (if after hours or on weekends, press “7” to be connected to the crisis worker on call).

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free help at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Lifeline Chat at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/

Lastly, people in crisis can text HOPELINE to 741741 on mobile devices for 24/7 resources.

Recommended for you

Load comments