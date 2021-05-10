1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year.
1 in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year.
1 in 6 U.S. youth age 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder each year.
Half of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 15, and three-quarters by age 24.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people age 10 to 34.
Mental illness is not necessarily a condition for suicide, but about 66 of adults who consider suicide and nearly 80 percent of those who attempt suicide had a previous mental health disorder.
Even before COVID-19, the prevalence of mental illness among adults was increasing, as was suicidal ideation.
Data on mental health screenings from January through September 2020 recorded a 93 percent increase in anxiety screenings and a 62 percent increase in depression screenings.
The trend is even more striking among youth, especially LGBTQ+.
