Watertown’s Octagon House and Fred Merkle monuments join the site of Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, the spot where Babe Ruth hit his longest home run in Florida and the Idaho grave of Harmon Killebrew on a list of obscure, but important, locations on a new Major League Baseball road trip map.
The map has been published by MLB to encourage people to get out on the road, safely socialize and immerse themselves in baseball history.
Merkle, born in Watertown in 1888, played for teams including the New York Giants, Brooklyn Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and was on six World Series teams between 1912 and 1926. His stone memorials here recognize his connection to the city and his career accomplishments.
“Fans of the Dead Ball Era can get a double play with a visit to Watertown, about an hour west of Milwaukee,” promotional materials about the national trail from MLB stated. “Merkle is infamously known for his eponymous blunder that led to the Giants losing the 1908 NL pennant in a makeup game against the Cubs, but the Fans of Fred Merkle — including broadcaster Keith Olbermann — note his six World Series appearances and the trust Giants Hall of Fame manager John McGraw had in the young infielder in the plaque designating Fred Merkle Field at Washington Park.”
The “double play” mentioned by the MLB is based on the fact that, also on the grounds of Washington Park’s Fred Merkle Field, is a memorial to Hall of Fame pitcher Addie Joss, whose career lasted nine years, before it was cut short by his death at 31 of tubercular meningitis. Joss spent a brief period playing baseball in Watertown.
Another bonus exists a half-mile away, on the grounds of the Octagon House, where there is another memorial to Merkle.
Watertown baseball historian Dave Stalker spearheaded the memorials to Merkle and Joss in 2005. Stalker has since gone on to see that 12 memorials were erected across Wisconsin, with others in nine different states. All are part of David Stalker’s Baseball Memorial Series.
Each of the 50 states has only one designated stop on the MLB map of road-tripping sites to visit and Stalker said the memorials at Washington Park and the Octagon House are worthy of inclusion on the nationwide list. They have been profiled in the past by the Chicago Tribune and ESPN.
“Addie Joss was one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history,” Stalker said, adding that MLB, with its suggested sites on the tour, wanted to offer fans something fun to do during the pandemic that would keep them connected to baseball and its history, while encouraging them to get outside in a safe manner, and enjoy traveling and social life again.
“The world is slowly opening up. With warm weather on the way and vaccines being administered throughout the country — even at baseball games — it feels like a return to normalcy is not so far away,” MLB stated in its promotional materials for the sites. “With new CDC guidelines, it’s now safe to attend baseball games and see loved ones again ... That’s what we’re hoping to provide today with our baseball road trip map. There’s one baseball-related location to visit in every state — plus one in Ontario and another in D.C. — that you should be able to visit while remaining either outdoors, or safely distanced from other groups.”
Stalker said Watertown should be proud of Merkle and Joss, and honored that the MLB selected Watertown as Wisconsin’s No. 1 baseball destination for hardcore baseball historians and road trippers looking for a reason to hit the highway.
“Word got out about (the sites in Watertown) and it got to the MLB,” Stalker said. “The pandemic drove the league to want to emphasize some of its history — some of the legendary places — and these are locations where people can go to learn and take pictures. The league has a good plan to get people back outdoors.”
