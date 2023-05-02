MILTON– Milton Community Days kickoff is on May 12 at the corner of Parkview Drive and College Street from 5-8 p.m.; it’s back and bigger than ever with over 80 vendors, food trucks and activities.
Andrea Geske, said she and her husband started the event after the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. She said it was a way to get everyone out in the community and help local businesses.
She said the event is like a farmers market but better. The event showcases local businesses and other vendors, nonprofits and live music.
She said that the event is a partnership with Open Doors Foundation in Milton that supports local kids. She said this year is the first year they are charging a vendor fee but it's to help support promotional costs and a part of the proceeds will go to the nonprofits that participate in the event.
She said this is the biggest year, since combining both the Community Days event and the Milton Night Market.
She said this is the second largest market event in Rock County. Beloit’s Farmers market is first with its 250 vendors.
The vendors and what they sell are posted on the Facebook page and each Friday will have different vendors.
She said this year a new thing they added was a petting zoo and there will be first responders there to meet with the community.
‘It's a great event for both kids and adults,”Geske said.
She said she is most excited about seeing everyone enjoy local businesses and the food trucks.
“It is nice to combine two large events together and be able to bring the community together to support our community’s local businesses and nonprofits,” she said.
The July first event will be held at Schilberg park and there will be live music.
The days listed for the event are: May 12, June 2, July 1, Aug. 4, Sept. 1. Information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.
