MILTON– Milton Community Days kickoff is on May 12 at the corner of Parkview Drive and College Street from 5-8 p.m.; it’s back and bigger than ever with over 80 vendors, food trucks and activities.

Andrea Geske, said she and her husband started the event after the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. She said it was a way to get everyone out in the community and help local businesses.

Tags

Load comments