Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series on mindfulness.
Physically, 2020 was the year of “pandemic pounds” and “stress snacking,” while mentally and emotionally, the year was one of the most brutal times in recent history.
But 2021 offers a chance for a new start, and many people will be attempting to restore their sense of peace and balance along with their physical health with their New Year’s resolution.
To help people along in that process, six area libraries have teamed up, with the support and guidance of Fort HealthCare, to offer a Mindfulness challenge that begins in the new year.
Joining to offer this challenge are the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson, the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library in Whitewater, the Johnson Creek Public Library, the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo, the L.D. Fargo Public Library in Lake Mills, and the Watertown Public Library, in conjunction with Fort HealthCare.
Starting Jan. 1 and running through Feb. 28, the all-ages online challenge consists of breathing exercises, easy meditation activities, book lists, articles and app and podcast recommendations.
People can participate at their own pace, earning digital badges as they learn about mindfulness and try simple mindfulness exercises.
No library card is required to participate.
Research has shown that mindfulness therapeutic techniques can improve health by relieving stress, reducing chronic pain, and improving sleep.
Mindfulness centers around focusing awareness on the present moment while calmly acknowledging and accepting one’s feelings, thoughts and bodily sensations.
Too much stress can lead to poor health or worsen existing health conditions, Fort HealthCare officials said. Negative stress can result in headaches, tension and fatigue, disrupt people’s sleep, and make it harder to fight existing health problems.
Mindfulness, meanwhile, has been shown to lower blood pressure, reduce pain, improve immune system function, and improve people’s mood and brain function.
Minetta Lippert, youth services librarian at Fort Atkinson’s Dwight Foster Public Library, said that the idea came out of a conversation she had with reference librarian Amy Lutzke.
With health officials predicting a “long pandemic winter,” the librarians thought this would be a good time to focus on mindfulness.
Gaining the backing of other staff members, they reached out to Fort HealthCare to see how such a program might be set up and what resources the hospital could connect them to.
“They’ve been very helpful about sharing resources — links and videos,” Lippert said.
People are invited to take part in the challenge starting Jan. 1, with everyone working at their own pace.
The challenge is meant for all ages and will be run through Beanstack, an online platform which area libraries used for their online summer reading programs earlier this year.
The challenge includes a list of recommended, relaxation breathing exercises and guided meditation facilitated by Fort HealthCare, general information about mindfulness, yoga (including kids’ yoga) and a presentation by counselor Katie McIntyre on mindfulness.
As they designed the program, coordinators worked with Traci Wilson, community health program coordinator at Fort HealthCare. Ivy Miles of Ivy’s Holistic Arts also helped.
The hospital also created a flier for the program.
“We’ve always had a good working relationship with the local library,” Wilson said on behalf of the hospital.
“We’ve collaborated on programs like this in the past,” Wilson said. “This year, the library had an opportunity through its (Beanstack) virtual platform to offer a different kind of programming, and they turned to us to figure out where to start.
The hospital’s role was mainly as a facilitator, connecting organizers to various resources.
The mindfulness challenge fit right in with the hospital’s own focus on wellness, Wilson said.
We have a robust employee wellness program that encompasses more than just exercise and nutrition, but also mental health and social connections,” Wilson said.
In the past, Fort HealthCare has offered a lot of in-person programming to the public as well, but due to the pandemic, the hospital has been unable to host community programs in-person.
The library mindfulness challenge seemed like a great way to reach out to the community to promote healthy behaviors in a time when more traditional approaches have been axed by the pandemic.
Wilson said this year has been stressful for everyone, causing unprecedented disruption in people’s family lives, professional lives and travel plans: even for those who haven’t personally had the COVID-19 virus.
That’s what makes 2021 a great time to focus on mindfulness.
“Being mindful helps people find peace and calm while still being able to connect with others,” Wilson said.
The hospital maintains that mental/emotional health are just as important as people’s physical health and encourages people to utilize the tools that are out there to help them find their equilibrium, relax and offload stress.
“Learning to be mindful allows people to build resiliency so when we do come upon things like this pandemic, they’re better able to get through them,” Wilson said.
Wilson was happy to be a part of a community effort that would help people connect to resources to improve their health — from information on what mindfulness is and exercises to help people regulate their own mental health or outside resources like the Hope Line.
Abby Armour, director of the Johnson Creek Public Library, said she was excited to be able to offer this new program.
“After 2020, we all need a little relaxation. I think a lot of people are looking for something like this in their lives right now,” the library director said.
She said that this year has led area libraries to expand their programming and try different things that they might never have done if it weren’t for the pandemic.
The main goal is always to reach out to the local community in relevant ways in order to meet area residents’ needs.
Planning for this pandemic year has certainly required a lot of creativity and flexibility, and these extra efforts will extend into 2021.
Armour said that she received training in mindfulness when she was working for the Johnson Creek school district before taking the position as library director.
“It really helped us reach children and helped them connect and learn, tying in with how child development and early learning works.”
Armour was excited to design some local offerings in connection with the mindfulness challenge, like outdoor yoga and mindfulness playtimes at Veteran’s Park, and a meditation candlelight walk at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Firemen’s Park, which will end with a Valentine appropriate chocolate tasting.
The Creek Healthy Initiative Coalition is sponsoring the prizes for Johnson Creek participants in the mindfulness challenges.
In other communities, the local healthy groups also have stepped up to support the mindfulness challenge, as with FortHealthy and Jefferson United to Promote Wellness.
Research shows that when people attend to their mental health, their physical health also improves, Wilson noted.
