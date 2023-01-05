Composition of most of Jefferson County’s April 4 election ballots have been determined.
The deadline for the filing of nomination papers by candidates for municipal offices throughout the county’s towns, villages and cities—as well as on school boards—came and went as of Tuesday at 5 p.m. Some municipalities, however, have caucuses remaining to determine the makeup of their ballots.
What follows is a list of most municipalities and school districts in the county where elections will be taking place in April.
Town of AztalanThe filing deadline has been extended until Friday at 5 p.m. To date, incumbent Chairman Jeremy Chwala and Supervisor Larry Christianson have turned in nomination papers, as have incumbents Clerk Kathleen Pitzner and Treasurer Teresa Keeser.
Town of Cold SpringThe terms of Chairman Steve Hoffman, Supervisors Byron Freeman and Marisa Piper, Clerk Lisa Griep and Treasurer Crystal Hoffman are expiring this spring. A caucus is set today at 6:30 p.m. The town hall is located at N1409 Fremont Road, Whitewater.
Town of ConcordThe Concord Town Board certifies its candidates for the spring election ballot today. The current chairman, two supervisors, clerk and treasurer all face expiring terms. The candidates who have submitted their nomination papers and are to be certified are incumbents Clerk Brian Neumann, Treasurer James Zastrow and Supervisor Lloyd Zastrow. Chairman Dale Konle and newcomer Kim Herro are seeking the position of supervisor. Ted Mueller and Adam Gross filed papers for chairman.
Town of IxoniaThe positions of town chairman and two supervisors are open on the Ixonia Town Board this spring—all with challengers. Incumbent Chairman Perry T. Goetsch and challenger Thomas J. Reiss Jr. have returned their nomination papers. Incumbent supervisors Peter Mark and Rick Ziegler have returned nomination papers. Newcomer Heather Harris has also submitted nomination papers for the position of supervisor, as has Daniel Rupnow.
Town of KoshkonongChairman and two supervisors face expiring terms this spring. Incumbents Jim Brandenburg and Walt Christenson filed nomination papers seeking additional terms. Interim Clerk and newcomer Kim Cheney has filed nomination papers to succeed Chairman Bill Burlingame, who filed a statement of non-candidacy. George Jaeckel has filed papers seeking to appear on the ballot.
Town of MilfordA town caucus to nominate candidates for the terms of chairman, supervisor, treasurer and clerk will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 21. Incumbents include chairman Steve Kube, supervisors Tony Schadt and Duane Bennett, treasurer Kathleen Redmer and clerk Trisha Miller. The hall is located at W6335 County Highway A.
Town of OaklandIncumbents Municipal Judge Virginia Newcomb, Supervisors Joy Graffin and Sheila Palinkas and Oakland Sanitary District Supervisor William Strohbusch have turned in their nomination papers. All face expiring terms this spring. Current town Supervisor Ted Vratny, whose term is also expiring, is seeking the position of chairman and has turned in his papers.
Town of PalmyraIncumbent Chairman Larry Kau, and supervisors Weenonah Brattset and Dick Natrop face expiring terms this year. A caucus is set for Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. The town hall is located at W1125 State Highway 106.
Town of SullivanPositions that will be on the ballot are those of incumbent Chairman Barry Boos and Supervisors Paul Goeglein and John Kannard. All took out nomination papers. Gary Jackson is a newcomer who took out papers. Information on who returned their papers was not available by press time Wednesday.
Town of SumnerChairman John Dohner, Jr., as well as incumbent Supervisor 1 Sam Meyers have returned their nomination papers. Randy Burdick will challenge Meyers seat. Supervisor 2 Lindsay Jilek returned nomination papers, as did challenger JoAnn Armstrong. Incumbents clerk Patricia Achilli and treasurer Donna Skau have returned papers.
Town of WaterlooAll positions in the town are open in the April election. Incumbents are Chairman Scott Hassett, Supervisors Larry Holzhueter and Jeremy Ellis, Treasurer Laurie Frey and Cerk Cindy Schroeder. The town will hold its caucus on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. The town hall is located at N8193 State Road 89, Waterloo.
Village of CambridgeIncumbents Chuck Franklin and Tim Phelps have filed to run again for the board of trustees seats. Incumbent president Mark McNally is seeking an additional term. Board member Ted Kumbier has filed a declaration of non-candidacy.
Village of Johnson CreekIncumbents have successfully turned in their nomination papers for the spring election. They are village trustees Bev Deppe, Michael E. Saindon and Tim Semo, and village president John L. Swisher. Tim Semo has also turned in nomination papers for the position of village president.
Village of PalmyraIncumbent President Kathleen Weiss, as well as Trustees John Kinjerski and Tom Ball have turned in their nomination papers to run again for office. Matt Sockrider has submitted a statement of non-candidacy and therefore the town clerk has extended the deadline for turning in nomination papers for his position until Friday at 5 p.m. All terms are for two years.
Village of SullivanFiling nomination papers were newcomer for president, Gary Kernodle; incumbent for trustee, Sean Kevin and newcomer for trustee, James Cosgrove, Sr.
City of Lake MillsIncumbent councilpersons Liesa Kerler and Gregory Waters filed seeking re-election to three-year terms. Todd Temperly has also submitted his nomination papers to run for the council.
City of WhitewaterIncumbent alderperson Carol McCormick has submitted a statement of non-candidacy. Incumbents Brienne Brown, Gregory Majkrzak and Lisa Dawsey Smith face term expirations this spring, but have submitted nomination papers. Dawsey Smith is elected at-large. All other incumbents are elected by district.
Fort Atkinson School DistrictKory J. Knickrehm, Amy Reynolds and Matt Loup will be on the ballot for the board of education in Fort Atkinson.
Jefferson School DistrictSchool board incumbent Richard Lovett has filed a statement of non-candidacy, while incumbent Matthew Peltier has submitted paperwork allowing him to again run for his seat. The district will have two other candidates on the ballot for two available seats in Area 4—at-large positions. They are Megan Dunneisen and Lisa Fox. The district will be drawing lots to determine ballot position on Jan. 10.
Johnson Creek School DistrictTwo positions on the school board are open this spring. Incumbents Janelle Kwarciany and Richard Wrensch are not seeking re-election. Newcomer Natasha Steenbergen has submitted nomination papers for a position on the board of education.
Palmyra-Eagle School DistrictIncumbent board members Tara LeRoy, Jean Reigh and Zachary Rutkowski have submitted their nomination papers for the board of education.
Whitewater Unified School DistrictThe Whitewater Unified School District has three open school board seats. The incumbents are Steve Ryan, Casey Judd and Thayer Coburn. Ryan and Judd have filed non-candidacy notices. The following residents of the district have submitted paperwork to be placed on the ballot. They are Stephanie Hicks, Joseph A. Kromholz, Christy Linse, Michael Bergman, Chuck Mills, Daniel Dern, Lisa Huempfner, Will Dammeir, Brian Schanen, Thayer A. Coburn, John D. Truesdale and Nathan Vander Pas. The district will hold a spring primary election Feb. 21 for the three open school board seats. The six candidates with the highest number of votes will appear on the ballot in the spring general election.
All incumbents in the Town of Farmington had turned in their nomination papers by the Tuesday deadline and are running with no opposition. An unregistered, write-in, however, can still challenge.
The position of chairman is open in the Town of Watertown, as are two supervisors positions. The incumbent Chairman John Thoma, as well as incumbent Supervisors Blain Parsons and Robert Preuss have successfully returned their nomination papers.
Council incumbents Megan Hartwick, Mason Becker and President Chris Scherer face expiring terms this spring in the City of Fort Atkinson. Newcomer Kyle Jaeckel has declared his candidacy, as have Hartwick and Becker. City officials said a drawing by lot will be held for the spring election.
Incumbent Municipal Judge Joann Miller, and incumbent Alderpersons At-Large Peg M. Beyer, Laurie Teeter and Toby Tully Jr., all turned in their nomination papers in the City of Jefferson. Turning in papers was newcomer Lynda Stone. Incumbent Beth Brandel filed a statement of non-candidacy.
The terms of mayor and Ward 3 alderman in the Town of Waterloo expire this spring. Incumbent Mayor Jenifer Quimby and Alderman Timothy Thomas have submitted nomination papers for four-year terms.
