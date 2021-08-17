WATERTOWN — What a comeback it was.
After a year off in 2020 due to the coronavirus, Watertown’s Riverfest returned to the city’s Riverside Park over the past weekend and the community welcomed it back with open arms.
People from all walks of life spent the festival’s usual four-day run from Thursday through Sunday enjoying the music, food, drink, rides and other entertainment Riverfest has dished up for more than three decades.
The event’s chairman and founder, Tom Schultz, was found enjoying the sun and a cool breeze Sunday morning at the park, and offered a quick review of how things had gone during the event’s much-anticipated return from hiatus.
“We were blessed with amazing weather,” Schultz said. “We’ve had loads of people coming out. The music has been great, and the midway rides have been enjoyed by children and adults alike.”
Schultz said the craft fair during Riverfest was amazingly large and well-received, with approximately 80 artists with their wares on display.
“And there was a huge crowd for Shenandoah’s show on Saturday night,” he said, adding the band’s lead singer, Marty Raybon, stuck around after the concert to sign anything and everything people put before him — right down to the last person. “No one was turned away. Then they immediately left for their next show in Buffalo, New York.”
Schultz said the opening act for Shenandoah, the Dan Lepien Band, also was a great addition to the night.
“I’ve heard that Dan is making some connections down in Nashville that will help the band move up through the ranks,” Schultz said. “We got some real good feedback on his show.”
The festival’s organizers, he said, agreed to let the public make its own decisions on whether they would attend a large summer festival like Riverfest, with COVID-19 still a problem. He said many more hand-washing and sanitizing stations than usual were placed throughout the grounds and, after that, it was up to people as to how they would go about attending, or not attending, the event.
Other summer music festivals have been planning to make people show proof of vaccination before attending their events, something that would have been much more difficult at Riverfest, which has been a free event with little gate-monitoring since its inception almost 35 years ago.
Schultz noted that the Taste of Watertown had a different look this year, with some vendors unable to attend, in some cases, due to complications from the pandemic.
“We lost Mullen’s and Zwieg’s this year, but Biggs did very well,” he said. “We had a good selection of places to eat, but it was a little different this year.”
Schultz said Monday that the Riverfest Raffle, and food and drink tickets sales were solid, and almost all tickets were sold. He said more solid data on ticket sales and things like how many half barrels of beers were consumed will be known later this week.
“If we would have gone a little longer Sunday, we would have sold out of many items,” Schultz said. “The vendors almost ran out of everything they brought down.”
The winner of the Riverfest Raffle’s $5,000 grand prize was Mike Lafler of Watertown. Some of the other winners have yet to be determined due to their tickets being submitted in an incomplete manner.
The Watertown Police Department faced no major issues as of Sunday afternoon.
Schultz said the key to Riverfest always is the volunteers.
“The volunteers are incredible,” he remarked. “They make it happen, and they go the extra mile and always help people out cheerfully. The volunteers are precious to us.”
