WATERTOWN — A former Watertown police officer was named as the shooter in the city’s murder-suicide early Saturday morning.
Watertown police issued a statement early Tuesday naming Douglas Teuteberg, 52, who shot his 16-year-old son.
On Friday, the Watertown Police Department received a check welfare complaint involving Teuteberg. Officers immediately began investigating and speaking with Teuteberg’s family and friends.
Watertown officers attempted to contact Teuteberg in person and by phone. Investigators pinged cellphones, which means locating a phone by identifying the cell tower of the last signal the phone received, and attempted contact at those locations.
After all available leads were exhausted at 3:42 a.m. Saturday investigators entered a home at 909 Country Lane in Watertown as a “community caretaker.” They found Teuteberg and his son deceased.
“Community caretaking” refers to the reasonable belief by a law enforcement officer or officers that an occupant within a private premises is at imminent risk of harm; or there is some other serious emergency. If an officer reasonably believes a person inside an area that would be considered private property may be injured, ill, or a victim of a crime and is in immediate need of assistance; the officer or officers may enter the property to render aid without a warrant, according to the Police Law Enforcement Solutions website.
Teuteberg was a former officer with the Watertown Police Department. He was employed with the department for 19 years before retiring in 2017.
Due to his previous employment, the Watertown Police Department reached out to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit to assist with the investigation.
