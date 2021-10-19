JOHNSON CREEK — A 1984 Johnson Creek High School graduate and businessman who has made his moniker synonymous with coffee in Watertown, has presented a contribution to the school district that is so significant the district is placing his family’s name on its new middle and high school gymnasium.
“Pete Berres has contributed toward the One Team, One Dream Campaign of the Johnson Creek School District,” Johnson Creek School District Superintendent Michael Garvey said this week, adding Berres’ pledge — the amount of which was not disclosed — along with additional fundraising opportunities, helps the district move closer to the campaign’s goal of $2.5 million.
“The Johnson Creek Middle School/High School gymnasium will be named forever the ‘Berres Fieldhouse,’” Garvey said.
Berres, a 1984 graduate of Johnson Creek High School, is a 22-year Army veteran and is the founder/owner of Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters in Watertown.
Berres was named a Johnson Creek High School Distinguished Alumnus by the Johnson Creek Education Foundation in 2014. His twin sons, Parker and Levi, will graduate this spring with the Johnson Creek High School Class of 2022.
“Community members continue to support the One Team, One Dream campaign which has funded the athletic facilities,” Garvey said, adding $1.4 million has been donated, pledged, or raised on the way to the $2.5 million goal. “We thank every donor — those who buy items at the concession stands, have purchased a brick, sent a donation, have made an in-kind donation of time, talent, or material, and/or have participated in one of the fundraisers.”
Garvey said the district is especially appreciative of the contributions of Jim and Jordan Glover toward Glover Field for football, Jim and Lyle Wuestenberg for Wuestenberg Fields for softball and baseball, Dale Weis for the Weis Center as cafeteria/auditorium and the Berres Family for Berres Fieldhouse.
A brief dedication ceremony for the Berres facility will be held at half time of the varsity boys basketball game on Dec. 3.
