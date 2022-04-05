MADISON — University of Wisconsin System Interim President Michael J. Falbo announced Monday that John Chenoweth will take over as interim chancellor of UW-Whitewater effective Tuesday, April 5.
Chenoweth, the university’s provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, replaces Jim Henderson, who resigned as interim chancellor effective Monday.
“This is an unexpected situation, but I am confident that Provost Chenoweth will maintain continuity at UW-Whitewater,” Falbo said. “I thank Jim for his service.”
UW System Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds III is expected this week to provide an update on a search for a new permanent chancellor at UW-Whitewater.
Chenoweth began as UW-Whitewater provost on July 1, 2021. He previously was dean of the UW-Whitewater College of Business and Economics, the largest AACSB-accredited business school in Wisconsin, where he led 184 faculty and staff in a college with more than 4,000 students enrolled in 15 bachelor’s degree programs, seven master’s degree programs and a doctoral program.
A tenured faculty member in the Department of Information Technology and Supply Chain Management, Chenoweth arrived at UW-Whitewater in 2002. He received his Ed.D. in educational leadership and policy analysis from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in computer science from the University of South Dakota, and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Augustana University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.