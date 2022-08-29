Among those pictured at the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for the Rainbow Hospice memorial garden dedication were, from left: Emy Miller, Rainbow Hospice Care community relations and event manager; Jolene Hosey, Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center manager; John Uttech, Rainbow Hospice Care chairman of the board; Phil Mertens, Rainbow Hospice Care vice chairman of the board; Diana Rue of the Chamber; Dr. Thomas McGorey, Rainbow Hospice Care medical director; Karen Lacke Carrig, Rainbow Hospice Care CEO; Randy Knox, Rainbow Hospice Care Foundation chairman; Jim Nelson, Fort HealthCare senior vice president of finance and CFO; and Megan Cooper, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce tourism and Main Street director.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for the new outdoor memorial garden and brick dedication at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek on Thursday.
Rainbow Hospice Care was founded in 1990 by a dedicated group of volunteers and is one of the state’s few remaining local, independent, and non-profit programs. Its mission is to provide comfort, care, and a meaning at the end of life.
“When the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center opened its doors in March 2011, the idea of building a comforting space for families to gather outdoors was not something we envisioned nor had the funds to pursue,” said Emy Miller, Rainbow’s Community Relations & Events Manager. “Over time, however, it became apparent that people visiting their loved ones at the inpatient center would benefit greatly from an outdoor space on our grounds to gather for contemplation, reflection, tranquility, and healing.”
The pandemic heightened the need for a comfortable outdoor space for patients and families. This outdoor memorial provides an opportunity for families and to memorialize their loved ones and will be an ongoing project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.