Rainbow ribbon

Among those pictured at the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for the Rainbow Hospice memorial garden dedication were, from left: Emy Miller, Rainbow Hospice Care community relations and event manager; Jolene Hosey, Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center manager; John Uttech, Rainbow Hospice Care chairman of the board; Phil Mertens, Rainbow Hospice Care vice chairman of the board; Diana Rue of the Chamber; Dr. Thomas McGorey, Rainbow Hospice Care medical director; Karen Lacke Carrig, Rainbow Hospice Care CEO; Randy Knox, Rainbow Hospice Care Foundation chairman; Jim Nelson, Fort HealthCare senior vice president of finance and CFO; and Megan Cooper, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce tourism and Main Street director.

 Contributed

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for the new outdoor memorial garden and brick dedication at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek on Thursday.

Rainbow Hospice Care was founded in 1990 by a dedicated group of volunteers and is one of the state’s few remaining local, independent, and non-profit programs. Its mission is to provide comfort, care, and a meaning at the end of life.

