My name is Nicole Eithun and I’m thrilled to say I’ll be working for the Daily Union community as a reporter. I recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor's degree in communications this past May.

I’m born and raised from Beloit, Wisconsin, currently living in the Whitewater area. My favorite pastimes include anything involving the great outdoors. When the weather isn’t so great I enjoy crocheting, antique shopping, playing my ukulele, Margaret, and venturing down the never ending pit of Youtube documentaries.

