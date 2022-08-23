My name is Nicole Eithun and I’m thrilled to say I’ll be working for the Daily Union community as a reporter. I recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor's degree in communications this past May.
I’m born and raised from Beloit, Wisconsin, currently living in the Whitewater area. My favorite pastimes include anything involving the great outdoors. When the weather isn’t so great I enjoy crocheting, antique shopping, playing my ukulele, Margaret, and venturing down the never ending pit of Youtube documentaries.
Growing up I found a love for photography. I see it as capturing moments more than capturing pictures. While capturing moments I developed a love for capturing the stories behind the moment. I’m excited to get to know the people in the community and to tell their stories through writing and photos.
Before embarking on this new journey I want to thank my family for the never ending support and encouragement to do what I love. Thank you to my parents, Shannon and James Eithun. Thank you to my siblings Ashley, Chris, Noelle, and Josh.
If you have any suggestions on stories at any time don't hesitate to reach out. Please feel free to contact me with any questions as well. I’m looking forward to this new opportunity.
