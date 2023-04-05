School board elections were also part of Tuesday night’s elections in Jefferson County.
School systems in Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Waterloo, Cambridge, Jefferson and Johnson Creek held elections.
Due to the large number of write-in candidates for the Johnson Creek school board, results weren’t immediately available Tuesday night.
WhitewaterStephanie Hicks, Christy Linse, and Lisa Huempfner won the majority of votes in the April 4 Spring Election, each finding themselves a seat on the Whitewater Unified School District Board.
Hicks, Linse and Huempner received 20.34%, 17.81% and 16.72% of the of Tuesday’s vote, respectively. Board members will serve three-year terms, from April 24 to April 27, 2026.
Coburn received 16.50% of votes, Kromholz received 14.18% of votes, and Mills received 13.72% of votes.
Fort AtkinsonKory J. Knickrehm and Amy Reynolds won against Matt Loup to sit on the board for the Fort Atkinson School District. Following Tuesday’s votes Knickrehm locked in 33.88 % of votes and Reynolds received 33.25 % of votes. Loup followed with 32.17% of votes.
WaterlooChad Yerges will serve on the Waterloo School District Board for Area 1 after receiving 60.21% of votes to the 39.19% received by Adam Schneider.
CambridgeTracy Smithback-Travis, Ann Nottestad, and Grace Leonard will serve on the school board. Following Tuesday’s votes Smithback-Travis earned 23.6% of all votes, Nottestad received 21.58% of votes, and Leonard followed with 16.44% of votes.
JeffersonLisa Fox and Matthew Peltier will serve on the Jefferson school board, winning against Megan Dunneisen after Tuesday’s votes. Fox nailed down 33.61% of votes and Peltier received 33.37% of votes. Dunneisen tallied with 32.52% of votes.
