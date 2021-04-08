JOHNSON CREEK — No injuries were reported in a fire that occurred at a single-family home Wednesday in Johnson Creek.
According to the Johnson Creek Fire Department, the blaze was reported at 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday and the Johnson Creek Fire Department arrived at the scene at 113 Parkview Drive to find the two-story residence, with an attached garage, in flames.
The occupants of the home had evacuated the residence by the time firefighters arrived.
"Upon arrival, the first units found that the attached garage of the residence was fully engulfed in flames," the fire department reported. "The first incoming engine company established water supply and began fire suppression."
As additional units arrived and the fire was knocked down, the fire department said crews made entry to the residence to check on the spread of the fire.
Fire damage was estimated at between $75,000 and $100,000 and the cause remains under investigation.
Numerous area departments were called to help extinguish the blaze, continuing with salvage and protection of the home owners’ belongings. Assisting in the suppression of the fire were departments from Watertown, Lake Mills, Jefferson, Waterloo, Helenville, Fort Atkinson, Sullivan and Western Lakes.
Area law enforcement personnel provided traffic control, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center provided and coordinated incident communications.
