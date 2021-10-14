In Wisconsin, everyone should know what important day Friday is.
Yes, it’s payday for some of us. But that’s not what I’m talking about. This is bigger. And it only might happen once this year. Or maybe never again.
Now that your thoughts are running about what is going on that day, let me give you a hint.
We are the cheese state. And this delectable item may be what we are known for.
National Cheese Curd Day is a thing and takes place on Oct. 15.
But why is this piece of information fun to know this year? Well, because you have a chance to try a cheese curd burger.
What started out as an April Fool’s Day joke by Culver’s now is becoming a reality. They teased their cheese-obsessed guests with an imaginary delight — the CurderBurger.
After months of pleas and petitions, Culver’s is turning the joke into reality by offering that burger for one day only on Friday.
“I have received several questions asking if this was real,” said Chazz Welch, owner of the Johnson Creek Culver’s. “I cannot recall having a limited time item for one day only.”
The burger will be offered at each Culver’s location nationwide.
So, states that don’t know what a cheese curd even is can taste what makes our state a little different.
The CurderBurger is a deluxe ButterBurger topped with a crown of golden fried cheese, made up of a blend of yellow and white cheddar that will be surrounded with crispy seasoned bread crumbs.
Guests who try the burger on Friday will have an opportunity to win a special edition CurderBurger T-shirt. People are asked to upload a photo of themselves to culvers.com/curderburger with the burger or their receipt to have a chance to win.
But the winner in all this might be those of us who love our curds, anyway we can get them.
“I have had many people ask what time we open so they can come early to get it,” Welch said. “We will run out relatively early; every Culver’s in the system has the same limited supply.”
