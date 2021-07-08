EAGLE — A historic transformation is under way at Old World Wisconsin in Eagle.
A re-imagined Welcome Experience will transform this history attraction into an unforgettable destination. This multi-year project is broken down into multiple phases that will move forward as funds are raised. Supporters will have the opportunity to impact this project now.
The chair of the OWF Board of Trustees has issued a challenge to raise $30,000 by Aug. 2 to fund immediate needs related to the brewing experience and/or Wittnebel’s Tavern relocation/restoration. By funding items such as furnishings, cameras, monitors and/or exhibit panels now, the public will be able to enjoy programming in this new brewhouse as early as next season.
Construction on the new brewhouse began last November and the building project has progressed quickly. In May, the historic Wittnebel’s Tavern, built in 1906, carefully was disassembled and moved to Old World Wisconsin from Old Ashipunn in southern Dodge County.
The tavern will be moved into position next to the brewhouse during the last week in June and the process of restoring the building to its 1930s appearance will begin.
The Brewing Experience and historic tavern will immerse guests to Old World Wisconsin in Wisconsin’s brewing traditions, and the role beer has played as part of Wisconsin history and culture.
In addition to these buildings, a festive outdoor beer garden will tie the Brewing Experience building and Wittnebel’s Tavern together and be a comfortable space for guests to relax, and enjoy drinks and food.
Those who donate $250 or more to help reach the goal of raising $30,000 for immediate needs related to this project will be invited to attend the Sunset Soiree, an enchanted evening celebrating brewing traditions at Old World Wisconsin. Thanks to two of the OWF’s generous trustees, all donations up to $10,500 will be matched.
Local artist, Neal Aspinall, created the artwork for this fundraiser. It depicts a beer delivery truck making a delivery to the Wittnebel’s Tavern at Old World Wisconsin.
For more information on Sunset Soiree or the entire New Arrivals/Welcome Experience Campaign, visit the Old World Foundation website at oldworldfoundation.org or call (262) 594-2922.
For information on the 2021 season at Old World Wisconsin, visit website: oldworldwisconsin.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.