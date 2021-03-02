MADISON — Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will be shining the spotlight on Old World Wisconsin in an upcoming re-air episode.
The episode will air on Saturday, March 20, at 9:30 a.m. on WITI TV 6 (Fox) and Saturday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. on WKOW TV 27. The episode is available for online streaming at discoverwisconsin.com, Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire.
Persons also can stream the episode anytime on both Facebook and YouTube at: facebook.com/discoverwisconsin and youtube.com/user/DiscoverWI.
This half-hour segment kicks off by highlighting the history that draws visitors near and far to Old World Wisconsin with the help of Site Director, Dan Freas.
“The Wisconsin Historical Society is excited about the opportunity to provide this virtual visit to Old World Wisconsin at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our operations,” Freas said. “We look forward to safely reopening this year.”
This episode showcases the Discover Wisconsin crew heading to the 1900s Raspberry Schoolhouse to uncover how the one-room building got there and learn a quick lesson from the teacher. Co-host Mariah Haberman then heads to the blacksmith shop where she learns to make a hook with the help of local 1880s blacksmith.
The episode continues with some fun activities for all ages. Haberman heads to Wheelman’s Club to learn the history of, and ride, a high-wheel bike. The evolution of baseball also is featured with the help of the Diamonds baseball team based on the 1900s Waukesha Diamonds team. Chores and daily life activities from the 1800s also are highlighted in the segment.
Next, the crew heads to the 1860s Pomeranian Immigrant Farm to learn why animals were such an important part of daily life on the farm. The importance of gardens and the variety of plants in the 1860s also is highlighted. Co-host Marie Justice explores the historic process and techniques of 19th century beer making.
Justice then hikes the surrounding woods outside Old World Wisconsin’s 600 acres of history, in the southern unit of the Kettle Moraine Forest. The show then closes by calling attention to the many activities families can take part in during the Christmas season.
“Discover Wisconsin’s episode of ‘Old World Wisconsin’ is a wonderful reminder of our history: the traditions, culture, and resiliency that is passed on through generations,” said Justice, “with the traditional houses, buildings and actors recreating life during the early settlement of this state — I was transported back in time.
“I got to spend a day in the life of an early settler, learning about their culture and the ingenuity!” she added. “There’s nothing quite like the experience of visiting Old World Wisconsin. It gives you an appreciation for the people that came before us, and their ability to courageously carve out a future for themselves and for generations to come.”
Old World Wisconsin also was featured in episode 16 of Discover Wisconsin’s official podcast, The Cabin. The episode went live on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and currently is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and various other podcast streaming apps.
Discover Wisconsin’s “Old World Wisconsin’’ episode will reach the show’s broadcast network of 600,000 viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Upper Michigan. The episode was produced by Taylor Carruthers. To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.
As the state’s leading media brand, Discover Wisconsin can be streamed worldwide on Roku, AppleTV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire, YouTube and discoverwisconsin.com. The show can be seen statewide on Fox Sports North (FSN) Saturday mornings at 10.
For more on this and other episodes or the broadcast schedule in other areas, visit www.discoverwisconsin.com. Connect with Discover Wisconsin on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and subscribe to The Cabin Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. — DiscoverMediaworks.com.
