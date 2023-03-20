IXONIA — One person is dead and two are severely injured after a high-speed chase that originated in Watertown Monday and ended with the vehicle being pursued crashing near Ixonia, authorities said.
"A deputy observed a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, enter the City of Watertown,” wrote Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath in a media release. "The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating vehicle emergency lights and using an audio signal. The vehicle increased its speed and left the City of Watertown, traveling eastbound on State Highway 16 into the Town of Ixonia."
The driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control while trying to pass other motorists and left the roadway, according to police.
The release does not give the make or model of the vehicle, or the approximate area of Highway 16 where the wreck occurred, other than the Town of Ixonia.
There were three people in the fleeing vehicle, according to police.
"Two of the occupants were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries,” Milbrath wrote. “The third occupant was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Due to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy being involved in the pursuit, Wisconsin State Patrol was asked to investigate the crash as part of state statutes."
Authorities have reported a handful of high-speed chases in recent months. In November, Watertown Police were involved in two, one of which exceeded 100 miles per hour before authorities broke off pursuit.
In the other incident, a man fled a minor hit-and-run collision before crashing on a roundabout. Authorities ultimately flew the 67-year-old driver in that incident to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
