ROME — One person was killed in a house explosion in downtown Rome Tuesday afternoon, and multiple agencies responded to the scene.
The home was demolished in the blast in what was believed to be caused by a natural gas leak.
Two people lived in the home and one was killed in the blast, according to officials at the scene.
The explosion reportedly occurred near the intersection of Water and Milwaukee streets in the village.
At this time, specific details of the incident have not yet officially been released, and it is not yet known if there were any other injuries.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the cause and extent of the incident.
Local and area residents reported hearing the deafening explosion — even from as far away as Mukwonago — and then observed a plume of dense black smoke rise into the air.
Also responding to the scene were the Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Sullivan and Whitewater Fire departments and the Western Lakes Fire District. Various paramedics from the area also were on hand.
Following the explosion, residents and businesses in Rome — a village of some 700 people — reportedly were left without power.
According to We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway, about 194 business and residential customers in Jefferson County were still without power at 5 p.m. and crews were expected to restore service soon.
Other customers affected by the outage, he said, would have power restored after We Energies crews are able to access downed wires near where authorities are investigating.
Conway said debris from the explosion likely caused the electrical outages, but that the investigation still is ongoing.
