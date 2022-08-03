JEFFERSON — It is less than one week until a pair of Jefferson Republicans square off in a primary to see who will advance to the November general election for the the 33rd Assembly District.
The two men who are facing each other in Tuesday’s primary are Scott Johnson and Dale Oppermann, both of Jefferson. Democrat Don Vruwink awaits the victor this fall.
The 33rd Assembly District includes Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, and areas to the west, as well as Palmyra and Eagle to the east, among other towns and villages.
Johnson has spoken to Adams Publishing Group, formally, once, in preparation for the primary, as has Oppermann. The newspaper has followed up in recent days with a few questions for both candidates.
Johnson said his campaign has been going well and, as he has been going door to door, he said he has noticed that people are tired of a “lack of leadership” and “nothing getting done.”
“One is elected to govern. The people are not impressed with the Republican Party funding my opponent’s campaign in an open primary,” Johnson said. “The people want to be represented. They want fair maps and they want term limits. The people do not want career politicians, nor do they like the dark money that the parties receive that can be spent wherever. The people want their tax dollars spent wisely and for the government to stay out of their personal life.”
Johnson said he has heard, also, that the people in the 33rd Assembly District want roads fixed and maintained, and to collect the tax equitably from all users.
“Also, do not spend the funds for non-road projects,” he said. “They want the school funding to be appropriate and transparent with all schools, public or private, held accountable. They want us to upgrade our workforce by utilizing our technical schools to train and equip our citizens for the high-skill, high-pay jobs. The people want the infrastructure built and maintained by a qualified workforce. They do not want us to forgive student loans. The people want their broadband to work, and at a reasonable cost. People want affordable healthcare — $50,000 a year for a family of four does not seem affordable.”
Johnson said he believes that there is a high-degree of election integrity — that elections are being run fairly these days.
“I believe our elections are run very honestly, with a high degree of integrity,” he said. “I believe we should stop demonizing our clerks and election workers for fraudulent actions that cannot be validated in a court of law. We can improve our elections by allowing every citizen of sound mind the opportunity to vote once. One person, one vote, early, absentee, or in person. Our clerks should be able to count the early votes just prior to election day so a timely vote count outcome can be made, thus avoiding the perceived delays or just-found ballots.”
When asked who won the last presidential election, Johnson said he believes Joe Biden did and “Donald Trump lost.”
Johnson said he is the best Republican for the job of representing the 33rd Assembly District because he is simply willing to represent its people.
“I want to listen to the local governing boards to learn of the challenges they face in carrying out their duties — how and where can our state help them succeed?” He said. “I have demonstrated that I am a principled visionary leader during my many years of service on the Fort Atkinson School Board. As a public servant, I govern for the benefit of everyone. I have not spent our tax dollars unwisely, nor will I burden the taxpayer with unnecessary expenses. I am a fiscal conservative and believe tax dollars should be spent where the public is served the best. I am a farmer. I believe that the practical, logical, common sense solutions should be used in governing.”
Johnson stressed that governing requires a sense of compromise.
“Local governing boards have to make choices to balance their budgets each year. It is not uncommon for a member to concede their perspective on an issue to allow the board to move forward and take action,” he said. “I will represent the people first and foremost. I will be available to hear your concerns, questions and opinions. I want to take action on what you have told me. My opponent will be beholden to the party that chose him.”
Johnson said he believes that school funding should be accountable for all stakeholders, including the taxpayer.
“I believe that we need to further incentivize our technical schools to benefit both employers and workers,” he said. “These skilled jobs should support families and reduce the need for student loans. I believe that maintenance of our roads is required to allow for transport of commerce, workforce and to promote tourism. The fuel tax needs to be reformatted to adequately support our roads and replace the regressive taxes like titling fees, registration fees and wheel taxes. I believe in promoting clean energy, air and water. My experience in establishing geo-thermal in the Fort Atkinson School District proved to be economical in heating and cooling costs. Agriculture, municipalities and businesses all play a role in clean energy and water. Each has a responsibility to manage the waste, or by-products, of their operations.”
Johnson said his knowledge and experience in education and agriculture — which he noted are two of the Wisconsin’s largest expenses and economic engines — “is crucial for a legislator.”
Oppermann also said his campaign has been going well.
“I’ve met a lot of really nice people here in the 33rd District. I’ve listened to their concerns and I’m ready to get to work to address those concerns in Madison,” Oppermann said.
The Jefferson mayor addressed election integrity, saying whether or not elections are being run fairly these days, “depends on who and where you are talking about.”
“I have total faith that elections in Jefferson and Rock counties are being run fairly and appropriately,” he said. “I have seen it first hand. However, I have serious concerns when private entities offer funding to communities to ‘help’ them run their local elections. When people like George Soros or Mark Zuckerberg offer financial support while also having a vested interest in the outcome of elections, I believe it increases the likelihood of voted fraud.”
He said he believes Joe Biden won the presidential election.
Oppermann summarized why he is the best Republican for the job, saying he believes in “core” Republican values.
“I am pro-life. I believe in upholding the 2nd Amendment — the right to keep and bear arms,” he said. “I believe that parents should have a say in what’s being taught to their children and I think every child deserves to be able to attend a school that best meets their individual needs. I believe that government should keep our communities safe by adequately funding and supporting law enforcement officials. That also applies to fire and emergency medical services. I believe that we should help the private sector provide good, family supporting jobs and that discouraging people from going back to work by offering excessive government hand-outs is a major cause of the inflation we’re now all dealing with.”
Oppermann said that people who choose to attend college should either pay for it themselves, or do the work to apply for scholarships or financial assistance.
“The government should not penalize honest, hardworking people who pay off their financial obligations themselves,” he said.
Oppermann said he is not sure what Johnson believes in.
“He has chosen not to take a specific stand on many of these important issues,” Oppermann said. “He has been critical of me for having the backing of officials from the Republican Party of Wisconsin. In an article published in the Watertown Daily Times and Daily Jefferson County Union he said, ‘I do not agree with some of my party’s views on issues that need to be addressed,’ but he failed to say which views he’s referring to. I will not apologize for having earned the confidence of Republican Party leaders who encouraged me to run for this position, some of whom have actually done this job. I am not ashamed of my track record of getting things done as a mayor for over 12 years. I am honored when long time public servants like Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner and Sen. Steve Nass offer to come and speak on my behalf at fundraising events. They know me, because they’ve worked with me for many years on a variety of issues.”
Oppermann said he is proud that he has earned the confidence of many in the 33rd Assembly District who put up his campaign signs and have supported his campaign with their monetary contributions.
“I am the best Republican for the job because I am the only one in this race who can — and will — defeat Democrat Don Vruwink on Nov. 8,” he said.
