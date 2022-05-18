PALMYRA — Post 304 of the American Legion in Palmyra is having its annual Memorial Day event on May 30.
The day will begin with an Honors Salute at 9:15 a.m. at Charles F. Deuel Veterans Memorial Park (corner of 2nd and Wilson streets in Palmyra). It then will move to Saint Mary’s Catholic Cemetery (on State Highway 106, next to the Palmyra airport) for a brief memorial service starting around 9:30 a.m.
It then will proceed to the old elementary school on State Highway 59 where the parade begins. The route winds from the school to Main Street and ends at the Hillside Cemetery (4th Street, between 6th and West streets) where the Memorial Day program will begin around 10 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the ending ceremony will be held at the middle school gym on Burr Oak Street.
Guest speaker for the Memorial Day ceremonies will be Charles E. Young.
Young retired in 2017 from a law enforcement career that spanned 40 years. He also has served on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1968 through 1970, as a member of Army Special Forces where he was trained as a weapons specialist. His last year was spent on an A-team in Vietnam.
Young also served on active duty in the Army reserve for 18 years, rising to the rank of First Sergeant. He has earned numerous awards and decorations throughout his military career, including a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
He currently is an instructor in criminal justice for Marian University, and is very involved with the American Legion. Married for 47 years, he and his wife have raised four children and have five grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.