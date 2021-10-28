PALMYRA — The public is invited to attend the Palmyra United Methodist Church's 73rd annual turkey dinner on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, this year's supper will only be drive-through, carry-out.

The meal will include turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, carrots, cranberries, coleslaw, roll and pumpkin pie.

The church is located at 122 N. Fifth St., Palmyra.

