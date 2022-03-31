PALMYRA — The motto we like to use at Palmyra-Eagle Community Band (PECB) concerts is that we play “Music to put a Smile on Your Face and the Tap in Your Toe.”
According to Warren Metzger, PECB President, "PECB is back in action with eight scheduled concerts this year and one that is in the works. Six concerts this summer and two or three this fall."
Ed Pierce, PECB’s music director, puts it this way: "At a recent concert that I presented for the Eagle Historical Society, PECB band members were uniformly enthusiastic about getting their instruments out and playing after a long hiatus."
He went on to say, "This summer we are focusing on PECB Stars. Music by our own outstanding instrumental and vocal soloists!
“Come to a good old-fashioned band concert with the Palmyra-Eagle Community Band,” Pierce continued. “Circus tunes, Dixieland, Broadway melodies and patriotic flag-wavers. An additional feature will be the toe-tapping sounds of our own Kettle Moraine Blues, who will fill the air with enough notes to calm every mosquito around.
Bring your picnic blanket, lawn chair or just sit on the grass — you will be rewarded with a fun-filled program!" he said.
The following is the lineup that the band has booked so far:
• Father's Day Fly-In, June 19, 9 am, Palmyra Municipal Airport, Palmyra.
• Phoenix Park Bandshell, July 1, 7 p.m., 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
• Eagle Historical Society Ice Cream Social, July 10, 2 p.m., Eagle Village Park, Eagle.
• Pavilion in the Woods, July 30, 1:30 p.m., 6275 Sunset Drive, Dousman (Access is via the driveway just west of Grand Masonic Center)
• Combined concert — Palmyra-Eagle Community Band and Lake Mills City Band, Aug. 3, 7 p.m., 100 N. Main St., Lake Mills
• Cravath Lakefront Park, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater.
• Spaghetti dinner, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Palmyra United Methodist Church, 122 N. 5th St., Palmyra
• Christmas concert, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Palmyra United Methodist Church, 122 N. 5th St., Palmyra.
PECB is an incorporated 501(c)3 non-profit, tax-exempt organization. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be mailed to: Palmyra-Eagle Community Band, P.O. Box 215, Palmyra, WI 53156.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.