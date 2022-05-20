PALMYRA — Palmyra-Eagle High School recently honored the Class of 2022 during the school’s academic awards ceremony.
First presented were the Laude Cords, going to students with qualifying cumulative grade-point average and honor points.
Summa Cum Laude cords, for those graduating “with highest honor,” went to Alexander Hoff, Madyson Nettesheim, Dalton Metzdorf, Matthew Hunkins, Abby Riggs and Chance Scheel.
Magna Cum Laude cords, to those graduating “with great honor,” went to Brandon Massey who has earned the honor for this year’s class, receiving a silver cord.
Cum Laude cords, to those graduating “with honor,” went to Madisyn Burzynski, Alexandra Koss, Eric Neuman and Mary Ellen Tiller.
Announced as Trailways Academic All-Conference students were Alexander Hoff, Brandon Massey and Abby Riggs.
Receiving a Trailways Top Academic Plaque were the following students:
Alexander Hoff, who will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to earn a business degree.
Matthew Hunkins, who will be attending Waukesha County Technical College to pursue a career as an electrical engineer.
Dalton Metzdorf, who will be attending UW-Parkside to pursue a career as a pediatric dentist.
Madyson Nettesheim, who will be attending Carroll University with a direct admission into the Physical Therapy program.
Abby Riggs, who be taking a gap year before attending college to study International Business and Japanese.
Chance Scheel, who will be attending Waukesha County Technical College to earn a Graphic Design degree.
Receiving Community Service awards for performing 200-plus hours of community service during their high school careers were: Alexander Hoff, Dalton Metzdorf and Madyson Nettesheim.
Receiving National Honor Society Awards were Brynn Emery, Alexander Hoff, Matthews Hunkins, Alexandra Koss, Dalton Metzdorf, Madyson Nettesheim and Abby Riggs.
In the “28 Club” for taking at least three more credits than required and maintaining at least a 3-point GPA, were: Madisyn Burzynski, Sarah Cowsert, Brody Garlock, Dyllan Hanshaw, Alexander Hoff, Matthews Hunkins, Brady Koopman, Alexandra Koss, Joseph Leichtfuss, Dalton Metzdorf, Madyson Nettesheim, Abby Riggs, Chance Scheel, Callie School and Jonathan Zimmerman.
Receiving “Top Cat” Academic Awards were Tyler Czerniejewski, Brody Garlock and ViviAnn Hauck.
Receiving Top Cat Academic Medals were Madisyn Burzynski, Brynn Emery, Alexander Hoff, Matthew Hunkins, Brady Koopman, Alexandra Koss, Kyler Koutsky, Dalton Metzdorf, Madyson Nettesheim, Eric Neuman, Abby Riggs, Chance Scheel, Callie School and Joshua Wedell.
FFA Student Awards went to Brynn Emery and Hope Moskiewicz.
Student Council Awards went to Abbigail Adsit, Madisyn Burzynski, Caren Abichahine, Sarah Cowsert, Alexander Hoff, Matthews Hunkins, Alexandra Koss, Kyler Koutsky, Dalton Metzdorf, Madyson Nettesheim, Abby Riggs and Mary Ellen Tiller.
Athletic awards
Athletic awards went to: Sarah Cowsert, Alexandra Koss, Kyler Koutsky, Teona Kyivykh and Dalton Metzdorf.
The WIAA Scholar Male Athlete Award went to Dalton Metzdorf.
The WIAA Scholar Female Athlete Award went to Madyson Nettesheim.
The Most Outstanding Senior Male Athlete went to Dalton Metzdorf.
The Most Outstanding Senior Female Athlete went to Kyler Koutsky.
