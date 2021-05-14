PALMYRA — Students and staff in the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District will not be mandated to wear masks after the board adopted a revision to the current policy.
With a 6-1 vote on Tuesday, the new policy is set to start on May 24 and students and staff will be strongly recommended, not mandated, to wear masks in all school buildings and on Lakeland Coachline Buses.
The board made this decision by taking into account the results of a recent survey of parents, students and staff — and the low number of cases district wide.
“We wanted to make sure to be safe in this situation. The last thing in the world would be to take the mandate off and then you have a problem and have to cancel graduation or prom,” said Todd Gray, Superintendent of the school.
Gray said he contacted the Jefferson County Health Department to talk about possibilities of COVID outbreaks, and the risk seems low.
“We also are watching what other districts are doing.
That’s why we waited,” he said.
While the discussion of pulling the mask mandate was ongoing, Gray said having the new rule start near the end of the school year lessons the chance this affects graduation in June.
In a press release, the district stated that there has been no known spread of COVID-19 between students throughout the entire 2020-21 school year.
“The decision to move from required to strongly recommended was not made lightly by the PEASD school board,” said Principal Kari Timm. “We work to listen to our parents, students, and staff with all of our decisions and this was no different. The Palmyra-Eagle community has been unbelievably supportive of the COVID protocols and we are proud to have been open face to face every day.”
Timm said when taking into account the low number of positive cases in school buildings and no known spread of COVID between students they thought it would be nice to give students and staff a normal end to the school year.
Also in a statement, the PEASD school board said it puts the needs of students at the center of all their decisions and believe it will benefit students’ mental health, to allow their last few days of school to end with a little bit of normalcy.
The district will continue its quarantine practices and follow Jefferson County Health Department guidelines for contact tracing.
In the event there should be an unexpected Covid outbreak, the mask mandate may be reinstituted for the safety of students and staff. The board said it appreciates the support of all families in making the end of the school year a success for students.
Also this week, the federal authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine extended to adolescents and the Jefferson County Health Department is preparing to vaccinate 12- through 15-year-olds next week.
Another whole group becoming eligible for the vaccine will help greatly in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and preventing variants, which could spread more easily, be more lethal or be more resistant to the existing vaccines, said Samroz Jakvani, an epidemiologist who has been working closely with Jefferson County throughout the pandemic.
Teens ages 16 through 18 already have been eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine.
While COVID numbers continue to fall in Wisconsin, some schools have had a recent spike in cases.
Jefferson school Superintendent Mark Rollefson notified families Monday morning that the School District of Jefferson has observed an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students in the past three weeks.
That increase has led to a broader radius of COVID-19 exposures which have sent large groups of students into quarantine.
“This has certainly been unfortunate,” Rollefson said, addressing both the positive cases and those who had to be quarantined as close contacts.
“For the most part, this has affected our high school students, but we have had some recent cases at all levels,” he said.
The disruption has affected sports teams and clubs, depopulated classes, and hindered individual students who had been working on projects on-site, among other challenges.
Pam Chickering Wilson contirbtued to this story.
