PALMYRA — On Friday, April 23, the American Legion Post 304 is sponsoring a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Palmyra-Eagle High School community room at 123 Burr Oak St., Palmyra.

For appointments, call Dale at (262) 495-2638 or cell (262) 949-3150. Walk-ins are welcome.

