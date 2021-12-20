PALMYRA — Post 304 of the American Legion in Palmyra is sponsoring a blood drive on Jan. 7 in the community room at Palmyra-Eagle High School, 124 Burr Oak St., from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

For reservations call Dale Mitchell at (262) 949-3150. Or sign up at bit.ly/palmyrajan2022.

