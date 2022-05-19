PALMYRA — Post 304 of the American Legion in Palmyra is sponsoring a blood drive on June 17 in the Palmyra-Eagle High School community room, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For reservations, call Dale Mitchell at (262) 949-3150. Or sign up at bit.ly/palmyrajan2022. A Bluetooth speaker is being given away to all donors while supplies last.

Load comments