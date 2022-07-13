PALMYRA — The Palmyra Thomas-Holcomb American Legion Post No. 304 will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Sunday, July 31 from 7 a.m. to noon.

The legion is located at 115 N. Third St., Palmyra.

The cost is $7 for all-you-can-eat and $4 for one of everything, and children under 6 are free.

The menu includes pancakes, eggs (no omelets), sausages, toast, coffee, tea, milk, water and one glass of juice.

Take-out is available.

