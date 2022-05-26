PALMYRA — Lower Spring Lake in Palmyra will have to wait at least one more winter to be drawn down and dredged after a contentious discussion at Palmyra’s village board meeting May 2.
The Lower Spring Lake District unanimously had requested a draw from the lake, with district chairperson Linda Plennes citing erosion management and the health of the ecosystem as two main reasons.
The board unanimously voted against the project for the upcoming winter.
Board member Nick Troiola said because the previous draw-down was less than three years ago, there was not enough information yet about how it had affected the lake.
Board member Tom Ball said from what he’s heard around the community, about 70% of Lake District residents are against the project while 30% of people are in favor of it.
Lakefront resident Carol Dixon said Lake District residents have a dredging permit that lasts through Jan. 30, 2025, so the village board may review the project next year for completion in the winter of 2023-24.
Dixon and her husband Jim said they and some of their neighbors plan to dredge to remove silt from the bottom of the lakebed if and when the lake is drawn down.
While the lake had been drawn down in the winter of 2019-20, Plennes said that season was too mild and didn’t help kill the weeds in the lake as much as lakefront residents would have liked. Department of Natural Resources fisheree biologist Laura Stremick told the board through a video call during the meeting that the lifetime of a draw-down typically is five to six years, but the benefits of a draw-down last longer if it’s a cold winter.
Several speakers said that the last draw-down hurt the fish population in the lake. Palmyra resident Mike Fischer said he believes the smaller fish were eaten by bigger fish during the draw-down and anglers only now are catching larger fish, but Stremick said she didn’t have evidence to support that claim.
“I can’t say that the draw-down positively affected the fishery or negatively affected the fishery because it’s not that simple,” Stremick said. “As far as lack of small fish, the size structure is average when compared to similar lakes across the state.”
Having bigger fish is a good problem to have, Fischer said, but added that he’s worried a second draw-down would damage the fish population further. He said the original draw-down also negatively affected local businesses who sold fewer fishing supplies.
