Palmyra school greenhouse project looking for a few good bricks

PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle Middle School High School could use some bricks to build a path to expanding portions of its agricultural education.
That’s not a metaphor.
The school’s Future Farmers of America chapter is selling bricks, space on plaques and other permanent memoria as part of a push to install a greenhouse for the school. The school’s current space available for teaching students about growing plants is limited to an interior room with skylights. Expanded facilities could lead to better lessons, said agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Micayla Schmidt.
“So we want to be able to expand our classes a little bit more,” she said. “We’re kind of limited on what we can do in there with growing plants.”
It’s not for lack of trying. The growing space inside the school includes aquaponic and hydroponic systems to help promote growth. The missing ingredient is the sun, Schmidt said.
“That’s kind of limited because we don’t get a lot of sunlight in there,” she said.
About a square foot of sunlight filters in through the skylights, and it moves across the floor over the course of the day, Schmidt said. The school has purchased grow lights, but they don’t work as well as the readily available free sunlight.
The current classwork is thus necessarily focused on growing shade plants, which impacts another sweet-smelling portion of the FFA ecosystem, Schmidt said.
“We want to expand our intro to greenhouse class and grow more flowers,” she said. “Our FFA chapter does a flower sale every spring.”
The school system offers an Introduction to Greenhouse class, but has previously lacked a greenhouse. School officials have ponied up to purchase the greenhouse itself, and the school’s FFA chapter is working to raise funds for installation, which Schmidt hopes will begin at the end of summer 2023.
Once erected, the greenhouse will provide a 24-foot-by-40-foot-by-12-foot space with ample lighting for growing plants and minds. The additional space and light could also help Schmidt and other members of the school staff expand their course offerings.
“We want to get more classes for greenhouse,” she said. “We want to get a little more advanced classes, some advanced greenhouse.”
That could also lead educational forays into classes in agricultural biotechnology and others, Schmidt said. The bottom line: more hands-on learning leads to more interest in agriculture, science, gardening and related topics.
“If I can teach you about greenhouse management with an actual greenhouse rather than sitting and going through a PowerPoint, that’s going to stick with them (students) more,” she said.
The FFA is looking for $175,000 for installation. That amount would cover the cost of concrete, building construction, electrical wiring and water installation.
To get there, they’re selling bricks with inscriptions to form a walkway between the school building and the greenhouse. A 4-inch-by-8-inch brick with three lines of 13 characters costs $100. An 8-inch-by-8-inch brick with six lines of 13 characters costs $250.
Free-standing plaques with the name of the donors will be placed on the outside front of the greenhouse. Plaque space starts at a minimum $1,000 donation, all the way up to a platinum $15,000 minimum donation.
More information, including a list of donors, is available online at www.peasd.org/district/peasdgreenhouse.cfm
